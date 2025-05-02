New Telegraph

May 2, 2025
  3. Lusiboi Entertainment Celebrates…

Lusiboi Entertainment Celebrates Women With Monologue Challenge

Lusiboi Entertainment has concluded its inaugural Lusiboi Monologue Challenge, a creative initiative designed to honor Women’s History Month and celebrate emerging female acting talent.

The competition provided a platform for aspiring actresses to showcase their skills while exploring powerful themes of strength, resilience, and the impact of women on society.

After weeks of participation, three exceptional winners were selected. These talented actresses were spotlighted for their moving performances, receiving not only recognition but also financial compensation to support their career journeys.

The winners have already begun collaborating with Lusiboi Entertainment and will be featured in an upcoming project set to spotlight their talents.

