Lush Life Productions Set To Host Sisters Inspire Soirée In Owerri

Speaking during a press conference held in Lagos, the Managing Director of Lush Life Productions, Tricia Iwuoha, said the soirée aims to create a platform where women can share their success stories, exchange ideas, and encourage one another toward personal and professional growth.

The programme will feature keynote addresses by accomplished women, interactive discussions, networking sessions, wellness screening, fun activities, and recognition of outstanding women in the society.

Iwuoha noted that the event will also celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in the community while encouraging collaboration and mutual support among participants.

She added that Lush Life Productions is known for hosting corporate and social events in Owerri and beyond, noting that the Sisters Inspire Soirée will provide a unique opportunity for participants to learn, connect, and be inspired in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere.