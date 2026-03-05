New Telegraph

March 5, 2026
Lush Life Productions Set To Host Sisters Inspire Soirée In Owerri

All is set for the Sisters Inspire Soirée, a women-focused empowerment and networking event being organised by Lush Life Productions.
The event which is scheduled to hold on March 29, 2026, at Rockview Hotels in Owerri, Imo State, is organised in commemoration of International Women Day’s Month with this  year’s theme: “Give to Gain”.
New Telegraph reports that this year theme is designed to bring together women from diverse backgrounds for an evening of inspiration, mentorship, and meaningful connections.
Speaking during a press conference held in Lagos, the Managing Director of Lush Life Productions, Tricia Iwuoha, said the soirée aims to create a platform where women can share their success stories, exchange ideas, and encourage one another toward personal and professional growth.

The programme will feature keynote addresses by accomplished women, interactive discussions, networking sessions, wellness screening, fun activities, and recognition of outstanding women in the society.

Iwuoha noted that the event will also celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in the community while encouraging collaboration and mutual support among participants.

She added that Lush Life Productions is known for hosting corporate and social events in Owerri and beyond, noting that the Sisters Inspire Soirée will provide a unique opportunity for participants to learn, connect, and be inspired in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere.

The Sisters Inspire Soirée is expected to attract professionals, entrepreneurs, and young women from across Imo State and neighbouring states, making it one of the notable empowerment and social gatherings in Owerri this March. Invited guests and participants are expected to attend.
