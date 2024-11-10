Lush Hair redefines African beauty at Lagos Fashion Week

Share

In the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, where fashion met innovation, Lush Hair redefined the narrative of African beauty with a powerful message of inclusion. At the recently concluded Lagos Fashion Week 2024, the brand demonstrated that their mission extends far beyond hair care products. The strong statement they made by collaborating with indigenous Nigerian designers showed thay it’s about fostering a revolution in how African women of all backgrounds perceive and embrace their unique beauty. The five-day event, themed COMMUNE, became a landmark moment in Lagos Fashion Week’s history, as Lush Hair Nigeria showcased one of the most diverse model lineups ever seen on a Nigerian runway.

The brand’s presentation featured an inspiring array of models that truly represented the rich tapestry of African beauty. From plus-size models, who commanded the runway with confidence, to an amputee model, who challenged traditional beauty standards, and Models of various skin tones, who graced the catwalk, painting a comprehensive picture of African beauty that resonated deeply with the audience. “Our roots run deep in the fashion industry,” reflects Omoruyi Bello-osagie, Brand Manager at Lush Hair. “We’re not merely creating products; we’re crafting confidence, empowering women of all backgrounds to embrace their authentic selves.” This philosophy materialized not only in the brand’s strategic decision to launch their innovative Hair Treatment line during the event but also in their groundbreaking approach to model selection – a move that signals their understanding that true beauty knows no boundaries. Behind the scenes, the brand’s presence at Lagos Fashion Week revealed another layer of their commitment to excellence and inclusion. Edith Okechukwu, who heads the Lush Hair Professional School, led a skilled team in styling over 100 models of different backgrounds, showcasing how products like Kinky Twist, Kinky Royale, Roni Curls, and Wow Braids can enhance various hair textures and types. Their work demonstrated how professional expertise combined with quality products can elevate runway presentations whilst remaining accessible to all consumers, regardless of their physical attributes or appearance. Marketing Manager, Vivian Obiano, emphasized the broader implications of their inclusive approach: “When we support African designers and creatives, we’re investing in the future of our fashion industry. But more importantly, when we showcase diversity, we’re sending a powerful message that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and shades. This aligns perfectly with our mission to empower every woman through beauty and self-expression.” The partnership between Lush Hair and Lagos Fashion Week represents more than a marketing opportunity – it’s a strategic alliance aimed at reshaping beauty standards in Africa’s fashion and beauty industries. By providing both products and platforms for diverse expression, Lush Hair is helping to shape a future where African beauty in all its variations is celebrated globally.

