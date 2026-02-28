Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up On Battle With Fibroids

Oscar Award-winning Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o, has revealed that her fibroids have returned, and in greater numbers.

The 42-year-old actress opened up about battling the p@inful condition, which causes noncancerous growths in the uterus and can lead to severe symptoms.

Speaking on the development in a recent interview, Nyong’o revealed that she first discovered she had fibroids in 2014, the same year she won an Academy Award for 12 Years a Slave.

“The first time I got the fibroids taken out, they took out 23,” she said. “And this time, I’ve been informed two years ago that I have over 50. And I’m being faced with the same options, Surgery or live with the pain,” she said.

The Hollywood star said she has not decided on a myomectomy, “I’m not ready to make that decision,” she said. “It’s quite invasive, and it’s a big threat to our reproductive organs.”

Describing the size of her largest fibroid, she added, “When you have fibroids, doctors usually use fruit to explain to you what size your fibroids are. So your fibroid could be the size of a grape. My biggest fibroid is the size of an orange.”

She admitted that the diagnosis once left her feeling isolated. “I felt shame. What did I do to cause them? And I felt very alone and quite scared for my reproductive health,” she said.

Now, she says, speaking out has changed everything. “I’m excited right now because speaking up has really empowered me,” she said.

“I’ve found community. I’ve locked arms with women who have been fighting this fight for a long time. There’s a lot of power in speaking up,” she added.

“I spoke up, and the amount of support I got hearing women say ‘me too’ and share their stories made me feel less alone, and it’s honestly what has bolstered me to do the work that I do now.”

Nyong’o is now advocating for less invasive treatments. “I think it’s high time we speak up to ensure that this is no longer trivialised and it’s no longer considered normal just because it’s common,” she said.