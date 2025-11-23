Lumumba To Deliver UNILORIN’s 50th Anniversary Lecture Thursday

A renowned public speaker and former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, will on Thursday, November 27, 2025, deliver the 50th Anniversary Lecture of the University of Ilorin.

This was disclosed in a statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, who said the lecture is one of the major highlights of the week-long activities marking the grand finale of the institution’s Golden Jubilee celebration.

According to him, the lecture, scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m., will hold at the University Auditorium.

Akogun added that other activities lined up for the anniversary include a ₦500 billion endowment fund-raising for the construction of a state-of-the-art Innovation and Transcript Hub; an award ceremony recognizing deserving alumni of the University; and the premiere of a Nollywood movie titled Son of Iron.