Luminary Vision Record Unveils A Trailblazing Eera In Music And Entertainment

The management of Luminary Vision Record (LVR), a dynamic force in the music and entertainment industry, has unveiled its stellar artiste lineup while reeling out its groundbreaking services, aimed at elevating Nigerian music and entertainment to a global experience. Among its artiste lineup is none other than Binny Boy, its rising music sensation celebrated for his distinctive style.

Over the years, Binny Boy has captured the hearts of fans in Nigeria and the UK with chart- toppers like ‘Tinga’ and ‘Ma Ladie’. The release of his highly anticipated single is on the horizon and LVR’s stakeholders, including Adekoya P. Best and Binny Boy’s manager, Mr. Dami Lawson, express their excitement in selecting the next release from Binny Boy’s impressive catalogue.

Also in the lineup is Outis, a gifted musician offering a fresh and captivating experience, who stands as a crucial member of Luminary Vision Record (LVR). Samuel Mackson, aka Sammy, a 24-year-old Jukun from Taraba, Sammy is a certified chartered accountant (ANAN) and a devoted music enthusiast. His journey, from makeshift drums to mastering drumming and keyboard skills at a local church, showcases his diverse musical abilities.

As the high school chapel drummer at AUN Academy and a graduate studying accounting at Bingham University, Sammy delved into beat production, seamlessly merging his passion for finance and music. The lineup also features DJ 2phat, a turntable virtuoso with expert mixing skills, Koyen, a versatile artist crafting emotionally stirring soundscapes, and Arche, the creative genius behind Luminary Vision Record’s unique sound.

Arche is highlighted as someone the world should closely watch. Over the years, Luminary Vision Record has transcended the traditional record label to a comprehensive entertainment company offering artiste management and record label services for musicians, DJs, and producers. Its other offerings include cutting-edge music distribution and a myriad of innovative services.