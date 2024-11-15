Luminary Project Opens Nominations In Recognition Of Social Impact Changemakers

Share

The Luminary Project, a nonprofit initiative committed to celebrating everyday heroes driving positive change in Nigerian communities, has commenced nominations for the Luminary Awards 2025.

The organisers made known that the project welcomes nominations of selfless Nigerians who have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to social development and community growth.

Also the organisers said the Luminary Project nomination starts today, Friday, November 15 and runs through February 3, 2025.

As demonstrated at the inaugural awards held earlier this year, the Luminary Awards go beyond recognition to providing a 12-month incubation programme, with funding, support, and visibility to 20 exceptional Nigerian changemakers to amplify and scale their impact.

In addition, one changemaker will be awarded a grand prize of five million Naira to further improve their work in underprivileged and vulnerable communities.

Speaking about the nomination process for Luminary Awards 2025, the Founder, Napa Onwusah, noted how the platform has refined its nomination and judging process drawing on insights from the previous cohort.

According to her, “Our goal is to create a fair and transparent nomination process where changemakers across Nigeria can gain recognition, resources, and support.

“By setting clear criteria and engaging an experienced panel of six judges, we are committed to ensuring that impactful work in underserved communities is recognised, validated, funded, and celebrated.”

She also highlighted that the judges will be assessing each nomination submission, ensuring their long-term sustainability, scalability, and alignment with the United Nations’ 17 Social Development Goals (SDGs).

To participate, the Luminary Project invites the public to nominate themselves or any inspiring changemaker making a difference in their community.

Share

Please follow and like us: