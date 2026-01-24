Luminary Project Champions Integrity, Compliance In Non-Profit Leadership

The Luminary Project, a foundation created by B4B Partners, recently hosted a physical Leadership Masterclass for nonprofit and social enterprise leaders in Lagos.

The masterclass, themed ‘Leading with Clarity’, convened changemakers across the social impact ecosystem for an immersive learning experience focused on sustainable leadership.

The Leadership Masterclass is an immersive training by The Luminary Project to support Africa’s nonprofit leaders who are often driven by passion but lack the systems and structures required to sustain long-term impact.

Through this training, The Luminary Project (TLP) equips changemakers with the tools, mindsets, and strategies needed to lead effectively, build resilient teams, and create impact that outlives their tenure.

Speaking on the theme ‘Compliance and Financial Integrity for Nonprofits in Nigeria’, Head of Programme and Implementation at the MTN Foundation, Edward Fagbohun, emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in nonprofit operations.

He noted that every donation must be properly documented and accounted for. He also encouraged leaders to cultivate a strong culture of record-keeping and compliance, regardless of their organisation’s size or stage.

“If you have a big dream and a big vision, you do not want to start on a faulty note,” Fagbohun said. “You must think about where you are going and put the basic systems in place. Seek guidance and consult professionals where you do not yet have the capacity to hire,” he stated.

The masterclass also featured a fireside chat between Napa Onwusah, Founder of The Luminary Project and former global tech executive, and Vera David-Emesiobum, Founder of Project Grey Elderly Care Initiative and the 2024 recipient of the Luminary Award. Their conversation focused on building purpose-driven teams rooted in integrity and strong values.

Vera emphasised the power of integrity, stating, “Integrity will speak for you in rooms where you are not present.” She encouraged leaders to value and connect with both paid staff and volunteers, noting that appreciation and alignment enable teams to consistently give their best.

She also urged changemakers to continually build knowledge in their areas of impact and invest in personal growth.

Reinforcing this message, Onwusah highlighted the importance of putting systems and structures in place, no matter how unconventional they may seem.

She also stressed the need for proper volunteer policies and thorough onboarding processes to safeguard volunteers’ welfare and ensure organisational values are clearly communicated.

The impact of the session was evident, with one of the attendees remarking, “You have no idea how much of an answered prayer this has been.”