Luma: A Culture Advocate, Arts Patron, Educationist, Humanist

Share

He came; he saw; he conquered. The above statement aptly captures the fascinating, inspiring, thought-provoking story of the renowned Cameroonian educationist, statesman, philanthropist, culture advocate, quintessential humanist, Pan-Africanist and art patron, Mola Martin Ngeka Luma, who passed on in Cameroon on April 16, 2003 of prostate cancer.

Nestled in the lush landscapes of Tiko (originally called ‘Keka’ by the Bakweris), a vibrant coastal town and important port in Fako division of the South West Region of Cameroon, situated along the Bimbia River at the Gulf of Guinea, 12 miles (19 km) east of Limbe (formerly Victoria), is the home of the late Dr. Martin Ngeka Luma, whose unparalleled passion for art, education, and humanity left an indelible mark on all who had the honour of meeting or knowing him.

Here, in this serene lush landscapes with a modest house, stands the tomb of this illustrious son of Cameroon, and indeed, Africa, whose influence extends far beyond the continent.

As a renowned educationist, philanthropist, statesman, culture icon and quintessential leader, whose passion for service and integrity is exemplary, Dr. Martin Ngeka Luma embodies the very essence of service, compassion, humanism, and exemplary leadership.

With a steadfast commitment to uplifting others and fostering a culture of lifelong learning, Dr. Luma embarked on a career in education that would redefine the landscape of pedagogy and innovation.

Through his visionary leadership and tireless dedication, he spearheaded initiatives that championed access, equity, and quality in education, ensuring that learners of all backgrounds had the opportunity to fulfill their potential and realize their dreams.

Birth

Born September 21, 1927, in Bwinga–Tiko, he was the son of Nako Ndumbe Tonga (his father) and Enanga Ngombe (his mother).

His mother, Enanga Ngombe, had been married to a German called Mathias Funk who was an employee of Lever Brothers with whom she bore seven children, but all of them had died of various diseases.

When Mathias Funk was transferred to the Central African Republic which was at the time part of German Kamerun, the parents of Enanga Ngombe refused to allow their daughter to move there with Mathias Funk.

After the departure of Mathias Funk, Enanga Ngombe got married to Nako Ndumbe Tonga and bore a son and named him “Minyangadu” Luma. Unfortunately for the boy, Nako Ndumbe Tonga died three months before his son was born.

Enanga Ngombe decided to take the child to Douala to introduce him to relatives living there. During the course of the boat journey to Douala an accident took place and the baby fell out of the arms of the nurse who accompanied them to Douala.

But the child miraculously survived by being kept afloat by roots of the giant trees along the sea shore. Enanga Ngombe took in a lot of water into her lungs, and died a few days after being rescued.

Thus shortly after the birth of this child called “Minyangadu”, both parents had died leaving him an orphan. Notes Prof. N.N Susungi, “as the onemonth orphaned child would not stop crying, the relatives looked for all kinds of solutions to pacify him.

The responsibility finally fell on Joana Epeti Ngeka, the child’s grandmother a Bakweri woman who had studied in Germany and spoke German very fluently.

“An old German Jewish couple who had been plantation owners in Kamerun (Cameroon) and who were childless prevailed on Joana Epiti Ngeka the child’s grandmother to allow them take the orphan with them when they decided to return to Germany for Christmas in December 1927.

(Dr. Luma strangely did not readily remember in the course of the videotaped interview the names of the German couple who took him to Germany. “I did not know what to make of this memory lapse.

But for the sake of this story, I have taken the license of calling them Mr. & Mrs. Manfred Schneider. The reason is because until his final return to Cameroon, Dr. Luma was known in Germany as Heinrich Schneider).”

“Mr. & Mrs. Manfred Schneider, the German couple, Dr. Luma’s adopted parents went back to the town of Bremen, the same town where the Funk family came from.

This is how the young African boy found himself growing up in Germany in the household of a German family. Mrs. Manfred Schneider’s father lived alone in Berlin, having lost his wife.

“When he became of school-going age, the family moved from Bremen to the Wuppetal so that Heinrich could go to school down there. There again he found himself in a school where all the children were white while he was the only black child.

He could not explain to himself why that was so. He does not recall any stories of discrimination beyond occasional teasing from some of the school children who would open his clothes in order to find out whether he had a tail.

One such kid was called Helmut Schmidt a childhood friend and schoolmate, who always teased Heinrich Schneider by asking him to show him his ‘tail’.”

In a cozy living room adorned with cherished family photos, I had the privilege of sitting down with Dr. Luma’s wife, Mrs. Kaltuma Luma, and three of their sons in an interview that delved into the life and legacy of a man whose impact resonates through the decades.

As they reminisced about his remarkable journey, it became abundantly clear that the late Dr. Luma was not just a statesman, educationist, culture advocate and politician, but a quintessential humanist whose unparalleled passion for art, education, and humanity left an indelible mark on all who had the honour of knowing him.

Reminiscent

The interview with Mrs. Luma focused on the life and political journey of Martin Ngeka Luma, born on September 21, 1927. Kaltuma, whose father is a Cameroonian, and mother is from N’Djamena, Chad, recounted Martin Luma’s various roles, including Secretary of State and Vice Minister of Education, and his active participation in political parties, notably the SDF and SCNC.

The discussion delved into significant events, including Martin’s imprisonment during a political demonstration and the support he received from Dr. Muna.

Following his release, Luma faced challenges for resisting pressure to join the ruling CPDM party, which led to ongoing political struggles and lack of government recognition after his death.

Mrs. Luma shared personal anecdotes about their marriage and family life, highlighting Martin’s philanthropic nature and integrity, which influenced their seven children.

“Mr. Martin Ngeka Luma was born in 1927. We got married February 29, 1969. Then he was appointed Secretary of State, later, he was appointed the Vice-Minister of Education in 1972. This was during the administration of Ahmadu Ahijo.

He was in Yaounde. After so many years, he came back to South West of Tiko. At that time, when he was in Yaounde, he joined Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM).

As a politician, since things were not going on well, he resigned and joined the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party. And after joining the SDF party, he was elected 2nd Vice-President of the party,” recalls Mrs. Luma.

She described her late husband as a family man, an educationist, philanthropist, detribilised person, devout Christian, a leader with unwavering principles and dedication to public service, a humanist, and lover of arts and culture, who has several artworks in his collection.

“My husband has a lot of Lumas here in Tiko, in Buea, and in Yaounde. He has so many namesake because of his generosity. A lot of people named their children after him.

He paid for hospital bills of a lot of people, and gave scholarships to a lot of people. He taught me a lot of things. I have a lot of children here who I am paying their school fees.

They are part of me. “My husband was a very handsome man. Very kind, even kind to a fault. Outsiders loved him more than his own people because everybody liked one or two things about him. My husband liked politics.

Also, he likes impacting knowledge. He has PhDs in Sociology and Anthropology,” she recalls with nostalgia. She noted that Dr. Martin Luma has not been given due recognition, despite his achievements and exemplary life.

Muna Njiki

Also, speaking with New Telegraph, his fourth child, Muna Njiki Luma, described his late father, Dr. Martin Ngeka Luma, as a statesman, teacher, democrat, teetotaller, a decent person, very humble Christian, a gentleman to the core, and a man who was so friendly.

“My father was a statesman. He was a complete gentleman, very honest, and he never associated with things that were not right. He was a teacher, and later he was appointed as the Vice Minister of National Education after being Secretary of State for Urban Development for the Southwest Region.

When he became Minister as a very young man, this compound where we are, the address when you come to Tiko, it was called Friendship Villa, P.O. Box 61, in those days. Daddy was a very nice man, very sincere man.

He was very friendly. One thing that always kept people very close to him was that he didn’t drink alcohol, in fact he never drank alcohol. He never smoked cigarette.

And he was a very decent person, a very humble Christian. That made him become the chairman of Fako South Presbytery and Tiko Congregation for long. He was honoured throughout this English Speaking Region.

He became part of the opposition. “Papa thought it was necessary that change comes here. He visited Yaounde several times. Fortunately, he traveled several times with me. He was fearless, he was not afraid of being arrested.

I remember, in his last days when he decided that he wanted to join the Social Democratic Front (SDF) which at some period he discovered that the political party he joined did not have the motive, the intentions that he also had.

So, in a very short period he was advised by Diaspora Cameroonians and some leaders that it was necessary that he resigns from SDF where he was the National Vice-Chairman.

He decided to withdraw from SDF, and when he left SDF, he was appointed and delegated as the president of the Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC) whose motto was The Force of Argument and Not the Argument of Force.

Their mission was to fight diplomatically so that Southern Cameroonians could be free again. Their mission was to see that they succeeded diplomatically without seeing any Cameroonian lose his or her life.

“Apart from that, Daddy was a gentleman to the core; a man who was so friendly. He was one of the most brilliant Bakwerians we have here. We are Bakwerians from this part of Fako.

Papa had a focus, which was that he wanted Southern Cameroonians to be liberated, because he saw no reason why we had everything and we have been marginalised by the French speaking Cameroonians.

He warned severally that what we’re seeing today will happen not long from now if the government does not act fast. “He was appointed Chief Scout of Cameroon for life after serving in the position for so many years.

Also, he was appointed the President of the SCNC, and managed it until his demise. He was president of Pan-African Institute for Africa. He was a practising lecturer in UK and America.

He was a very well respected gentleman. He was a devout Christian. Also, he was president of the Pan-African Institute for Development, West Africa (PAIDWA), and he helped a lot of Cameroonians.

He was the first Cameroonian who became president of PAIDWA. In his short time as president, he made sure he had about four Cameroonians (PhD holders), who became Directors of anAfrican Institute for Development.”

He, however, noted that despite his achievements, Dr. Luma has not been dully honoured. “I want to say that here the system doesn’t celebrate people who work for truth and for democracy. Papa was a democrat.”

Culture

My father was a lover of arts and culture. He has a lot of art works in his collection. Unfortunately after his demise, some uncles came and sellected a few as their own symbol to remember papa. He was a man of culture.

He loved his culture. He was president of about four different traditional groups here in Fako. He has always been a leader. He was a good man. It is unfortunate that a great man like him has not been celebrated.

Teacher, disciplinarian, educationist

My name is Ngeka Luma Mofa. I am an architect by profession. I read architecture at the Polytechnic of Calabar, now known as the University of Technology, Cross River State. My father, Dr. Martin Luma, was a teacher, a disciplinarian, and he was not that kind of a father that wants his children to just have O Level and go to Europe.

He always told us that we must get the basics here in Africa. The basics were very important for him, that going to Europe was not the end of the world. But when you learn here and become somebody here, at least with a first degree, then you can think of exploring the world.

That’s what he was always telling us. My father was the kind of a person who could sell anything for the interest of educating his children. On many occasions he had told me that if things were not moving, I could sell this piece of land here and send you back to school and pay your school fees.

That’s how my father operated. He would rather keep the house hungry and pay every child school fees. In terms of growing up, we never stopped school at any point in time. Our school fees were paid on time; our books were bought; our uniform sowed, and we went to school.

As any other person, there is always when you rise and when you fall. When you no longer earn a salary, and you depend on either your pension or your other activities. My father retired earlier, so he knew how to manage his other activities like his farm, much more earlier.

That’s what gave him the strength. There is never a place my father went to, when it came to village activities, farm, that he never called me in particular. Most of the pieces of land which he bought or the farms which he inherited, I was always present.

As a child and as an adult growing up, I was always there with him. So, most of the people in the farms know me more than my other siblings. My father wanted the best for all of us.

I regret that he could not enjoy me when I started touching small small money. The Lord called him a bit earlier. But, it is God’s decision. You can’t question God. I loved him as a father. As a man, before he got married to my mother, he had other children, out of wedlock.

He recognised them, and he knew all of them. They stayed with us, and by the grace of God, they are all alive. Only my immediate younger sister, Epeti Luma, passed away about seven years ago. I stay in Mutengene.

I was educated. I am happy he carried my first two children. My first son is 26 years old. The second is 24. I have a girl that is 25 years old. The first born of my father with my mother is Muna Njiki Luma. I am the second.

The third is my late sister; the fourth is Njanga, the fifth is Nseke, the Mayor. The sixth is Koko, my sister who is now in US. The last is Ebie. She is also in the US. But from my father’s side, I am the fifth on the role, because of the other ones. Because, there is Peter, Bessem, Enanga, Muna, before me.

How would you describe him?

With his postures in life, I came to know that my father was a member of West Cameroon Parliament (House of Assembly).

He rose to the position of five ministerial posts – Surveys, Housing, Land – before he was appointed Vice Minister of Education. And it was when he was Vice Minister of Education that calls for other duties came.

My father was the kind of a person who did not want to eat money that he didn’t work for. For instance, when he was called for other duties, his salary for the former office was still being paid. He told them that he cannot take salary when he had now been given another office.

He went to the office and stopped the salary, that he cannot eat money he didn’t work for. And that’s how he grew up. He always recalled that he was an orphan, from the age of three months.

He was a lover of arts. You just came in when this parlour has been cleared. You would have seen that every corner here has one artwork. He appreciated creativity, everything that was artistic.

We had to take them in another corner so that we could clean the place. If I look at the works of my late father, he was the first Mayor of Tiko, this Tiko where you are now. My father hated bribe, so he was that kind of person who worked wholeheartedly for his town, his community, and for his country.

And I think, to the best of my knowledge, he has not been duly recognised. For in stance, when he passed on to glory, we had to fight our way through, from the mortuary in Douala to his home here in Tiko for him to be laid to rest.

The way he was also treated by the government which he served, even though they pretended that they were putting order, but the whole area was militarised, because of his ideologies in life.

He wanted justice, he wanted peace. And that is why he was in a popular movement which involved the Southern Cameroon, and he wanted things to be put in order for peace to reign, for the two parts of Cameroon to come together as one.

But they took him for somebody who was against the administration, which he wasn’t. I remember vividly, he told me:

‘I have was called and appointed ambassador to South Africa, to Britain, to Italy, respectively, but I have refused, because I cannot accept taking a position, being an ambassador, going to serve a country, while my fellow countrymen are not in the condition In want them to be.’

Those were his words. So, I think he has not been dully recognised and honoured. If I am to use one word to describe him, I will says he was a God to me.

He was a great man, because even when they were counting people who embezzled money in the country, published names, his name was not there. So, he left a mark which we’re trying to emulate.

Nseke Luma also speaks on his father

Also, speaking with New Telegraph, one of his sons, Nseke Luma, recalls how his late father inspired him to become who he is today, stressing that he was a very lovable father.

“As a young child growing up, we spent most of our time with our mum, because father was a very busy person – a lot of travels. As a matter of fact, we saw him about twice or trice….. That’s when we were still very young.

He had a lot in his hands; they were trying to put in place, the Pan African Institute for Development. He was touring the world; he travelled a lot. He was a workaholic. But he was a very lovable father.

He took care of all of us. He taught us so many things. He taught us how to cook; how to love and respect each other. He taught us how to love God; he was a devout Christian, and he made sure we accompanied him to church on Sundays and other church programmes.”

According to him, as a kid, their father made sure that they didn’t rely on ephemeral things. “He insisted on discipline and studies, and he encouraged us to go to school, even to sell his house to pay school fees if the need arise.

He encouraged us to be studious, and that even if you end up being a plate washer, it would be a plate washer with a degree in you pocket, so that people would know that although, you are washing plate, you are a qualified person.

He was against us running to Europe and America, which was the order of the day, and thought that the basic thing for you to start thinking about going out was a first degree. When we grew up, we continued in that same spirit.

“As adults, he encouraged us in farming. That’s where I have my passion. He never stopped encouraging us to go school. He did everything possible for everyone of to have our school fees paid and on time. He brought into our lives a lot of families.

At no point in our house that we were less than 20 kids. And above that, he paid the fees of orphans and children he was helping first. Then he paid the fees for the female children, and then the male children, he paid our fees last. He always told us that ‘you a man, you can go to school even at old age.

But look at your sisters, they’re fast growing into women. So they need to go to school early enough. He never forced us into his political inclinations. He was a peace-loving person.

He taught us how to love and support one another. He encouraged us to live as one. Unfortunately, he died without most of his dreams being achieved.

“I will describe my father as a very loving and dedicated person. He had a lot of principles. The first is that he would never take a bribe and would never give bribe. Secondly, he taught respect, especially for elders.

Also, he never begged. He thought that his due should be given him without an intervention, and that he was not supposed to go and ask for any favour. He was one person who preferred to die on his knees than to stand on another man’s feet.

He believed so much in many things, for example, if you want to cook, don’t ask him for palm oil. Just go to the palm nut tree, harvest your nuts, boil them or burn them and use. He believed so much in nature; he was a lover of agriculture.

Also, he believed so much in himself, his convictions. That’s why at some point, he refused joining the government again in spite of all pleas. And it was never about himself. He was a selfless person. He cared for all and sundry.

He was like a father of a nation. On how his father has influenced his outlook in life, Nseke said: “In one word, I can say humility. The humility he imbibed in my is my driving force today. He was a friend of everyone.

He helped with his last, and at the expense of his families, he gave joy to outsiders; at the expense of his kids, he satisfied strangers. I’ll always remember him for his humility, uprightness, very frank, a non-smoker, nondrinker, lover of children.

He has influenced me positively; he has impacted me with love, especially being humble. Again, he never took the easy way. He missed many opportunities to become a billionaire, but he always questioned why he should amass so much money for himself while there were so many people with nothing.”

“I have learnt also that wealth is nothing. There is difference between needs and wants. I know the difference between my needs and my wants.

I have learnt to work hard for tomorrow, have something for old age; get into a common taxi or enter a bike to go somewhere; use local methods for whatever I want to do. Wealth is nothing to me.

“He was a man who never sought for titles. He thought that what he has done should be recognise by people, and that he was not supposed to go to people for any favour. He lived a quiet life and he never sought for any recognition.

Luma was a humanist, educationist, arts, culture promoter – Epupa Samuel Ekum

For Chief Epupa Samuel Ekum, President, Limbe Chiefs’ Conference, Honourary Chairman, Fako Chiefs’ Conference, Dikolo-Bimbia, Limbe III Sub Division, the late Dr. Luma was a humanist, a kindhearted man, arts and culture icon.

“I knew Martin Ngeka Luma to be a humanist, and somebody who love people. He was a man from Tikolo Village, and he settled in Tiko. He started his life as a teacher. He was principal of College des Nation in Douala.

From there, he became involved in politics, and he became the leader of the OK party, before it banned. And he became a member of the Cameroon National Union (CNU).

In that party he became so prominent in his Tiko Sub-Division, where he worked alongside the late Dr. Endeley. And they were the bulwarks of the CNU party in Fako Division here. In those days it was called the Victoria Division.

Because of his political career, he was appointed by Ahmadou Ahidjo as Vice Minister of National Education in Cameroon, where he worked for long.

Before going to Yaounde as as Vice Minister of National Education, he was with ST Muna inn West Camerron government. And while with Muna, he was appointed Minister of Urban Development for West Cameroon.

When the federation was abolished in 1972, after a referendum, he was appointed as Vice Minister of National Education. He was there for quite some time before he left that position.

He came back to Tiko, and while in Tiko, he contested for the post of Mayor, and he was elected Mayor of Tiko.

“For his business life, he was one of the co-proprietors in partnership with other people who founded the National Comprehensive College here in Limbe, which is still there till today.

“And the late Martin Ngeka Luma loved his people. I say this because at one time, one of our sons from here, died and left children who were still very young. One of his boys was then in secondary school.

And people were crying how that boy was going to continue his education. The late Martin Luma opted to sponsor that young man until he became somebody. They were not related, but he opted to do that because he knew his late father as a Bakweli man.

“He was a member of the Presbyterian Church. I knew him as someone who love people. I knew him as someone was kindhearted. At one time, because of my good relationship with him, my first was in the National Comprehensive College, Limbe.

She had a problem and was sick for some time, she could not continue classes for one academic year. When she became well, I took her back for registration in that college. And when I got there, co-incidentally, I met him in school there.

He was the proprietor supervising the affairs of that college that particular year. So, when he saw me what I came to do there.

I told him: ‘This is my daughter. She was sick and couldn’t continue for one academic year, and now that she was okay, I brought her to re-register her form two so that she could continue with her studies.’

And he looked at my daughter and said the resemblance is clear. He called the principal of the school, and told the principal to register my daughter’s name under his scholarship, and that my daughter should not pay school fees throughout her career in that secondary school until she graduated.

And that is how my daughter got his scholarship. “So, he was a real humanist. He loves people; he was kindhearted. He helped a lot of people.

In his family life, he was very helpful, attending to people in need; attending to old people in family who were destitute.”

On the area of arts and culture, he said: “As far as culture is concerned, he and one Makaka Williams, brother to the former paramount chief, were very prominent with sponsoring cultural programmes in Fako, like canoe racing here in Limbe, traditional wrestling in Fako, and other cultural activities like the Male dance.He was the Vice to Makaka Williams.”

Recalling how he got to know about the late Dr. Luma, US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Kenddrie Utuk, said: “I came across the story of Ngeka Luma by chance. One of my hobbies is reading, and I was researching Heinrich E. Goring and his son, Herman Goering, the German Henchman who became Hitler’s second in command during the war.

“Herman Goering was the colonial German Governor of South West Africa and then relocated to Haiti and was appointed the German Resident Minister for Haiti. Heinrich E. Goring and his wife had a son while they lived in Haiti, he would be named Herman, and he would be born in Germany, the place of his parent’s birth.

“During his service to the Reich, Herman would have a house guest of the oddest persuasion. The guest was a child who had been orphaned twice and wound up living with the Goering family and developed a relationship with the man who would be called “The Monster”.

The child who received rejection at every turn because he was Black, went on to survive those turbulent times and became the man people knew as Dr. Luma.

“As I continued to read Dr. Luma’s story, I imagined him as a small, lonely, Black child, surrounded by hate and pain, in a world where nobody looked like him. How could any person survive under those terms and lead a successful life?

Not many could lead the task but this kid did it and lived to tell his story. “ He noted that Dr. Luma became an instrumental figure for his native people of Cameroon and served as an Appointed Minister in President Ahmadou Ahidjo’s Administration.

“Through his philanthropic endeavours, he would lead the people of Cameroon as one of its ‘Greatest Sons’. Dr. Luma went on to become an accomplished artist, educator, government official, scout troop master, husband, and father.

His determination to survive displayed his level of faith, hope, and intention, even at an early age. “I always believe that Africa, is the birth place, of the greatest storytellers.

In many areas, the terrain is unwelcoming and the conditions can be difficult, but the stories often speak of the resilience of the people of Africa. It is a gift in our DNA.

Even back in the days of the Egyptian Dynasty, failure was not often an option.” Courage For screen writer, Paul C. Venter, the central power of late Dr. Martin Luma’s being is courage.

“I became aware of Dr Luma through Kenddrie. He sent me massive research. The fact that I, born in Africa, had never even heard about him, and his courage. To me, the central power of his being was courage,” he said.

According to him, “ it’s an absolutely sin how African and world media have left Martin out of the picture. Obviously our film is meant to highlight his existence, but it mainly looks at his early life in Germany and ends when he returns to Cameroon. There should be more written about him.”

Share

Please follow and like us: