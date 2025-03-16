Lull in FDI despite Tinubu’s economic shuttle diplomacy

Share

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria has experienced tremendous lull since after the 2015 elections in Nigeria. The lull in FDI has persisted, with inflows falling significantly in 2023, reaching a low of $3.9 billion, a 26.7 per cent decrease from 2022. In Q3 2024, the country recorded just $1.25 billion investment inflow. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that this decline is attributable to factors like political risks, high production costs, and currency devaluation.

Declining foreign investment inflow

Nigeria’s foreign investments inflows were at a nine year low in 2023, falling by 26.7 per cent to $3.9 billion from $5.3 billion in 2022. The decline orchestrated by the consecutive drop in foreign investment inflows continued into Q3 2024 with a total FDI standing at $1.25 billion.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the decline in FDI in the first three quarters of 2023 was due to political risks and elevated production costs. Consequently, foreign-owned subsidiaries, including Nestle, Guinness, Airtel Africa, and MTN Nigeria, lost over N900 billion to currency devaluation.

However, the implementation of pro-market reforms – fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate harmonisation – reversed the trend in the fourth quarter of 2023 as capital importation rose to $1.1 billion.

Nonetheless, the overall drop in foreign investment inflows reflects the unfavourable investment climate, which has doused investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The decline in FDI presents a concern for Nigeria’s long-term economic prospects, especially as the country continues efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas.

FDI is often viewed as a stable source of capital that can drive job creation and infrastructure development.

The current figures, however, suggest that foreign investors remain wary of Nigeria’s investment climate due to policy uncertainty, security challenges, and shifting global economic trends.

The Nigerian government has introduced various reforms to improve the ease of doing business, aiming to attract more foreign investment. Yet, the latest data suggests that these efforts have not yet translated into increased long-term capital inflows.

President Tinubu’s economic diplomacy

During the G-20 Summit in India, in September 2023, about four months after his inauguration, according to Reuters, President Tinubu secured about $14 billion of investment pledges from the Indian investors.

At that summit, a State House Press Release indicated that President Tinubu got commitments from the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand their investment frontiers in Nigeria.

In November 2023, Reuters also reported that during the Saudi-Africa summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria entered into series of investment and cooperation deals, including a pledge by the Saudi government to invest in the revamp of Nigeria’s oil refineries and provide financial support to sustain the government’s foreign-exchange reforms.

Similarly, in November 2023, a State House Press Release indicated that “the burgeoning economic partnership between Nigeria and the Federal Republic of Germany witnessed further expansion and strengthening as two important agreements were signed between Nigerian and German businesses.”

Speaking in Berlin, Germany, at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum, President Bola Tinubu said that with a resilient democracy, Nigeria is well primed to attract foreign direct investments.

The President reportedly witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU): one on the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany and another for $500 million worth of renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

Also, in March 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in Doha were said to have penned agreements between both nations, opening a gateway for leveraging the potential of mutual cooperation in pivotal sectors of education, enterprise development, investment promotion, youth empowerment, mining, tourism, and sports.

All these economic diplomatic shuttles, cumulatively 30 foreign trips undertaken by President Bola Tinubu, according to the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, have attracted proposed investments worth $50.8 billion into the country.

Oduwole spoke during the ministerial press briefing series organised by the Ministry of Information and Cultural Orientation in Abuja.

Minister, citing reports that the Nigerian economy needs about $50 billion to be steady in terms of foreign exchange, said the president has already generated much more investments through his official visits to foreign countries.

VP sustains search for FDI

As the FDI continued to elude Nigeria, the Vice President Kashim Shettima, had made a compelling case for global investors to capitalise on Nigeria’s burgeoning investment opportunities.

Speaking at the Epicenter in Stockholm, Sweden, during his two-day visit to bolster trade and bilateral relations, Shettima emphasised Nigeria’s strategic advantages, including its large and youthful population, digital economy, agriculture and renewable energy sectors.

“Nigeria is an ambitious nation, bound by the limitless potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Shettima said, highlighting the country’s commitment to innovation and progress.

He cited the Tinubu administration’s bold reforms, such as unifying exchange rates and removing fuel subsidies, as crucial steps toward sustainable economic growth.

The Vice President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” prioritises creating a competitive business environment, attracting foreign and domestic investments. Financial sector reforms, including the revised Cashless Policy and Open Banking Framework, promote financial inclusion and innovative financial products.

Shettima identified digital economy, agriculture and renewable energy as key sectors addressing global challenges like food security, climate change and economic growth.

He urged Swedish investors to seize Nigeria’s opportunities, fostering collaboration across finance, renewable energy, digital innovation, agriculture and education.

Capital importation in 2014

According to a National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) report, capital worth a total of $4.499 billion was imported to Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2014, bucking the upward trend that had been observed throughout the preceding quarters of 2014. A sharp decline of $2,042 billion or 31.22 per cent was recorded from the value of $6.54 billion that was recorded in the preceding quarter, which represented the peak value for the year.

Despite this, the closing quarter of the year 2014 was still greater than the $3. 90 billion of capital imported in the opening quarter, by $595.18 million or 15.24 per cent.

Total capital imported in the year of 2014 summed to $20.75 billion, lower by $576.61 million or 2.66 per cent from the $21.318 billion that was imported in 2013.

The annual decline was primarily due to the reduction in the value of capital imported in the fourth quarter of 2014, which was expected, as investor confidence is low during the build up to a Presidential election, which in Nigeria held in February of 2015.

Capital importation in 2024

Sunday Telegraph reports that data on capital importation obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicate that in Q3 2024, Nigeria recorded a total capital importation of $1.25 billion, a 91.35 per cent increase compared to the $654.65 million reported in Q3 2023.

However, this figure represents a significant 51.90 per cent from the $2.60 billion recorded in Q2 2024. Portfolio Investment comprising stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments dominated the inflows, amounting to $899.31 million and accounting for 71.79 per cent of the total capital imported.

Other investments followed with $249.53 million (representing 19.92 per cent), while FDI was the smallest contributor with $103.82 million (8.29 per cent of the total). The banking sector attracted the highest inflow, receiving $579.48 million (46.26 per cent). The financing sector ranked second with $294.55 million (23.51 per cent).

The report highlights that most capital imported during the period originated from the United Kingdom, which accounted for $502.60 million or 40.12 per cent of total inflows. This was followed by the Republic of South Africa, contributing $185.03 million (14.77 per cent), and the United States, with $163.86m (13.08 per cent). At the state level, Lagos State emerged as the top destination for capital importation, receiving $650.41 million, representing 51.92 per cent of the total. The Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) ranked second with $600.02 million (47.90 per cent), while Kaduna State received a modest $1.95 million (0.16 per cent). Smaller inflows were recorded in Enugu ($184,229) and Ekiti ($96,600). This data underscores the concentration of capital inflows in key economic hubs, particularly Lagos and Abuja.

In Q3 2024, foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) totalled $1.076 billion, with the majority (82.81 per cent) directed towards money market instruments, while investments in equities were significantly lower, accounting for only 9.42 per cent. The scarcity and volatility of the naira have constrained FPI inflows into equities

Experts worry over low FDI

The decline in FDI has been attributed to factors such as divestments in the oil and gas and manufacturing sectors, investor apprehension over FX market illiquidity, insecurity, infrastructure deficit, and regulatory bottlenecks.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr. Muda Yusuf attributed the lull to the tough economic climate.

“The macroeconomic environment, particularly the FX situation, is not favourable for FDI,” he said, adding that this has led to the departure of many multinationals, further reducing investment inflows.

Yusuf noted that beyond the FX issues, structural challenges like energy deficits and logistical hurdles continue to weigh heavily on investor confidence.

He advised the government to prioritise strengthening the naira to attract investment into productive sectors.

Also, Professor Sheriffdeen Tella, a professor of Economics at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, linked the slum in FDI to the naira’s depreciation, saying, “the fall in naira is one of the reasons for the drop in FDI.”

He added that high interest rates have weakened the purchasing power of Nigerians, thereby reducing demand for goods and diminishing the profitability of businesses.

Tella also noted that when domestic producers struggle, it sends a bad signal to potential foreign investors, referencing the challenges faced by companies like Dangote Refinery.

Tella argued that resolving the FX crisis, expanding the economy, and creating a more business-friendly climate are crucial for boosting Nigeria’s FDI.

In the view of Kehinde Maxwell, a Business Incubation expert, 2024 has seen a drastic change in the nation’s FDI flows.

“Nigeria has recorded a steady decline in FDI over the past two years. This has had a significant effect on the populace. Following the exit of pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline in 2023, drug prices rose by 900 per cent. To top it off, the country is being overlooked for investment in favour of other African countries, even those with a lower GDP. For instance, Kenya was recently announced as the site of a $1 billion geothermal-powered data centre to be built by Microsoft and G42. The Nigerian government is scrambling to steady the exchange rates, whilst inflation is rising. What’s worse is that the government’s policies aimed at easing the crisis have not yielded significant results,” he said.

He said, “Nigeria is not only witnessing a decline in foreign investment, but it is also experiencing an exodus of foreign investors. For example, Procter & Gamble, a multinational consumer goods company and producer of household brands including Pampers and Tampax exited Nigeria in 2023. This mass exodus is indicative of a growing unwillingness to invest in Nigeria.

“The market risk for investors and entrepreneurs within Nigeria is exaggerated. The Central Bank of Nigeria has, this year alone, increased interest rates three times. The federal and state governments have often unexpectedly enacted policies that affect business activities in their jurisdictions, without adequately conferring with stakeholders, leaving them with little recourse to legal action.

The chief financial officer of Procter & Gamble, Andre Schulten, attributed the company’s exit from Nigeria to the difficulty for a dollar-denominated company to create value in Nigeria and operate within its macroeconomic environment.

In a similar vein, Nestlé reported a loss of over ₦100 billion before tax in 2023, with the company noting that ‘despite the strong operational performance, the net profit is impacted by significant devaluation of the naira.’ Both instances demonstrate the business risks that Nigeria’s economic climate has exposed investors to.

To address the lacuna, Peter Oyerinde said there is a need to enact good legislation that supports business survival. “For Nigeria to revive FDI inflow, it must level up through fiscal and monetary policies. There is a need for a more friendly business climate for Nigerians and foreigners alike. I think this is a step in the right direction and demonstrates willingness from the Nigerian government to improve the economic climate in the country and attract foreign investment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

