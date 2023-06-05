Belgian professional footballer, Romulus Lukaku is believed to want to stay back in Inter Milan even if it’s on loan.

According to inside sources, Lukaku has made it clear that his time with Chelsea is “closed” and the arrival of a new manager won’t change that.

Similarly, it’s said that the Argentine manager Pochettino is “thinking of other strikers for the creature he is shaping” for the season to come.

It’s better to have our thinking aligned while there is still a whole summer ahead of us to find a solution.

The fact that Lukaku is bent on leaving London means that he will be very flexible on his end to help make a deal happen.

The fact that Pochettino is also not interested in using him either means that Chelsea too will find a way once again to make a deal happen.

That just leaves Inter the Club which it seems he sore comfortable in strong bargaining power given Lukaku finished the season strongly and given that the Italian side made it to the Champions League final, they too can probably stretch a little further to get all parties to where they want to be to make a deal happen.