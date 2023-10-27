Lukaku Nets In 14th Successive Europa League Game As Roma Triumph

Roma defeated Slavia Prague 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico all thanks to a goal from Romelu Lukaku, who scored for the 14th time in a row.

After just 43 seconds, young midfielder, Edoardo Bove stunned the Giallorossi with a spectacular goal.

Lukaku then drove the ball high into the net after 17 minutes as Jose Mourinho’s side made it three wins from three games in the competition, while Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette drew 1-1 in the same group.

Brighton defeated Ajax 2-0 to record their first-ever European triumph, with goals coming from Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati.

After defeating AEK Athens 3-1, Marseille leads Group B midway with one point over Brighton.

Liverpool hammered Toulouse 5-1 to maintain their perfect Europa League record.

Diogo Jota put the Reds ahead before Thijs Dallinga equalised in front of The Kop.

Liverpool rallied and were 3-1 in front at the breakthrough Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez before Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah completed the rout.