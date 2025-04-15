Luka: Between Victimisation And Fight Against Corruption

Share

Joshua Luka, a director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, says his exclusion from participating in the process of selecting the Accountant-General of the Federation is a victimisation over unsubstantiated allegations, ONYEKACHI EZE reports

Joshua Kadmi Luka, a director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, believes he is being victimised because of the report he authored when he led an inter-ministerial verification team to Akure, Ondo State in 2008.

The team which verified Batches 1-4 disengaged staff, discovered a N3 billion overcomputations. But instead of commendation and applause, Luka said he has been stagnated and subjected to mental torture.

Twice he was denied the opportunity to participate in a selection process that would advance his career in the civil service.

The first was in April 2022, when, as director of finance and account in the Ministry of Justice, he was denied elevation to the position of a federal permanent secretary even after passing all the qualifying examinations.

Exclusion

Recently, when the Office of the Account General of the Federation (AGoF) became vacant, Luka was again prevented from participating in the interview that led to the eventual appointment of Shamseldeen Ogunjimi by President Bola Tinubu to fill the vacancy.

The reason often given for his exclusion was a report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), that huge sums of money was found in his bank account. Ibrahim Angulu, a SeniorAdvocate of Nigeria (SAN), who also serves as his lawyer, said that after several years, “the alleged bank accounts have neither been revealed to Mr. Luka nor the general public, yet he has been blocked six more times from participating in other permanent secretary and Accountant General selection examinations, using the same allegations.”

Angulu said contrary to the claim, only N642,000 was the money in Luka’s account as at April 1, 2022, and challenged his accusers to publish the details to contradict his claims.

Corruption allegation

Luka’s problems began in 2018 when three of his colleagues, Tunji Jabaru, Uchenna Nwachukwu and Taiwo Adeniyi, petitioned the anticorruption agency, accusing him of corrupt enrichment.

They alleged that the sum of N2 billion was found in Luka’s bank account, when he served as Deputy Director, Internal Audit in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

He was also accused of buying a hotel in Abuja, and of diverting the sum of N80,812,400 and N11, 814,000 belonging to the ministry.

But Angulu who has since filed a suit before the National Industrial Court (NIC) challenging Luka’s exclusion from among candidates shortlisted for screening to fill the vacancy of the AGoF, explained that besides the savings Luka made from his foreign service allowances and other benefits when he served at the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain between January 2013 and May 2016, “the ministry did not report any loss of public funds in 2019, neither was Luka informed or queried by the ministry over any petition written against him as a Deputy Director Internal Audit, as required by the public service rules.

Besides, as a Deputy Director Internal Audit, he is under the supervision of a Director.” He wondered how a Deputy Director of Internal Audit who was working under a Director of Internal Audit could use “imaginary powers over public funds to enrich even his Permanent Secretary and other public officers who were not charged along with the Deputy Director of Internal Audit.

“One does not have to work in the public service to know that internal auditors are never given any powers over public funds.”

His contention is that it was not within the powers of one of three deputy directors in internal audit department under the supervision of Director Internal Audit to enforce performance of projects and programmes of the department.

Dispute resolution

“There was no outflow of N80,812,400 in 2019 from the GIFMIS or Remita Accounts of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in favour of Mr Luka, nor was there any outflow of N11,814,000 linked to him.

“Mr Luka did not contravene any provision of the Financial Regulations, Treasury Circulars, Public Service Rules or Public Procurement Act, which guide the conduct of civil servants. Hence he was never queried and is not under any disciplinary process.”

According to him, throughout the period he served in the ministry, there was no budgetary provision or any intervention funds to the Audit Department.

“As an internal auditor, Mr Luka was neither an approving authority nor custodian of public funds in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Any disbursements to Internal Audit staff of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2019 were done by Finance and Accounts Department upon due approval of the Permanent Secretary and Minister,” he added.

Defence

In the originating summon filed at the National Industrial Court, Angulu said “the process of exclusion of the applicant from participating in the selection process for Accountant General on an allegation without hearing was an infringement of his rights to fair hearing and therefore null and void.”

He contended that a mere allegation should not exclude him from participating in any selection process, as he has not been found guilty by a competent court of law for a criminal offence.

Also in a petition he sent to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the embattled civil servant regretted that any time he attempts “to participate in the process of selection for permanent secretaries or Accountant General of the Federation, his name is always excluded just as in this current exercise for Accountant General of the Federation.”

Luka believes that the interests he injured when he led the inter-ministerial committee to Akure in 2008, are fighting back.

Otherwise, why did one Dr. Umobong who was accused with him in that same ICPC report cleared in May 2024 to rewrite the permanent secretaries’ selection examinations for Akwa Ibom. The irony is that Luka has not been suspended or interdicted since the allegations surfaced.

