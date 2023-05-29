New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Luis Enrique Close…

Luis Enrique Close To Becoming Napoli Manager

Napoli are reported to be making progress in their move to sign former Spain and Barcelona Manager, Luis Enrique.

Luciano Spalletti is set to depart the Naples at the end of the season and Aurelio de Laurentiis confirmed that on Sunday, May 28.

Media reports in the city of Naples state that Napoli’s move for Luis Enrique is now slowly edging closer to a positive outcome.

The Spaniard is De Laurentiis’ first choice and it is stated that telephon contact with Enrique led to positive results.

Though there is a difference between what the Spaniard wants as his wage and what Napoli are offering.

But an agreement can be found halfway through and Napoli can benefit from the Growth Decree regulations.

The report states that an agreement could be reached over a two-year deal worth €8 million per season and there is an expectation that an agreement can even be reached in the next ten days.

A possible Plan B happens to be Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano.

Tags:

Read Previous

Abiodun Takes Oath Of Office, Pardons 84-Year-Old Inmate, 48 Others
Read Next

Davido Conferred With Officer Of The Order Of Niger (OON)

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023