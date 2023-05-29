Napoli are reported to be making progress in their move to sign former Spain and Barcelona Manager, Luis Enrique.

Luciano Spalletti is set to depart the Naples at the end of the season and Aurelio de Laurentiis confirmed that on Sunday, May 28.

Media reports in the city of Naples state that Napoli’s move for Luis Enrique is now slowly edging closer to a positive outcome.

The Spaniard is De Laurentiis’ first choice and it is stated that telephon contact with Enrique led to positive results.

Though there is a difference between what the Spaniard wants as his wage and what Napoli are offering.

But an agreement can be found halfway through and Napoli can benefit from the Growth Decree regulations.

The report states that an agreement could be reached over a two-year deal worth €8 million per season and there is an expectation that an agreement can even be reached in the next ten days.

A possible Plan B happens to be Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano.