Luis Enrique Blames PSG Defeat On Giveaways

Paris St. Germain coach Luis Enrique has said his side handed Bayern Munich “Big gifts” in their 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday, but refused to use injuries as an excuse.

PSG were overwhelmed in the first half, falling 2-0 behind after a Luis Díaz double before the Colombian winger was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan defender was substituted before the break, joining Ousmane Dembélé, who had already left the pitch injured.

“We’ll have to wait until tomorrow after the tests,” Luis Enrique told a news conference. Ousmane’s injury has nothing to do with the previous one. It’s football, a contact sport.

“It’s unlucky because it’s complicated for the player, but these things happen, just like it happened to (Bayern’s) Jamal Musiala (against PSG at the Club World Cup last July).”

PSG have been plagued by injuries this season, with Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz all being sidelined at different points in this season.

Luis Enrique admitted he must manage his squad more carefully but maintained that the defeat was not due to fitness issues.

“In the first half, they were better than us. They created more chances, and we made some big gifts,” the Spaniard said.

“When you make that kind of gift to players like these, it’s normal to lose; we could even have conceded more goals.”

PSG improved after the interval but failed to turn long periods of possession into goals. “We did the job well in the second half and could have drawn the game,” Luis Enrique added.

In spite of the setback, the coach said he remained composed and confident about the team’s progress.

“I can’t remember a single match this season with the whole team fit,” he said.

“We have to manage that. I’m not looking for excuses; it’s our responsibility to do better. I’m calm and confident we’ll recover our players and our level. We’ve still played some very good matches.”

The result left Bayern Munich top of the 36-team Champions League table with a maximum 12 points, while PSG sit third, three points behind.