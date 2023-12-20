Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts collaborates with Netflix to train actors, writers

One of the leading performing arts institution in Nigeria, Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA), has announced an innovative collaboration with Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service. Through this initiative, talented actors for the screen and experienced screenwriters will undergo training with the goal to improve the local talent pool and promote Nigerian stories on the global stage.

According to a statement from Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA), this initiative is funded through the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to help identify, train and provide job placement for the next generation of talent from underrepresented communities around the world.

The collaboration is a significant milestone for Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which has been developing and nurturing young talent in the Nigerian entertainment industry for over a decade. With this partnership, the Academy will leverage Netflix’s global reach and industry expertise to produce quality content that reflects the rich culture and diverse stories of Nigeria.

The selected actors and screenwriters will receive hands-on training and guidance from industry professionals throughout the duration of the program. They will also have the opportunity to be part of a local production, which will give them exposure to new audiences.

Speaking on the partnership, the Co-CEO, Performing Arts, Joke Silva, said they are excited to partner with Netflix on this ground-breaking initiative, adding that “the Academy has always been committed to promoting the Nigerian arts and entertainment industry, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that aim. We are confident that the selected actors and writers will gain invaluable skills and experience through this program, and we look forward to seeing them contribute to the growth and development of the industry.

“We are excited to announce that Ronya Man Art and ACCELERATETV, have joined as technical and creative, sponsors for the collaboration between Netflix and Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts. Their expertise and creativity support will help ensure the success and quality of this ground-breaking project. We are pleased to have them as partners and look forward to this exciting journey together.”

The training commenced on Monday 10th July 2023. The audition panel was made up of industry greats – Ajoke Silva, Femi Odugbemi, Ronya Man and Omonor Somolu.

LAPA’s management team is made up of: Co-CEO Performing Arts, Ajoke Silva; Co-CEO Strategy & Operations, Ifeoma Monye; Operations and Strategy, Omoh Imoukhuede; Head Business Development & Program Director, Soji Jacobs; Program Supervisor, Bunmi Adewale; and Administrative Officer, Richard Ojadi;

The Acting Training Instructors include Ajoke Silva; Toyin Oshinaike; Adeniran Makinde; Bunmi Adewale; Omonor Somolu; Ronya Man; and Tosan Ugbeye; while the Movement Instructor is Zara Ejoh, and Voice Instructor, is Juliet Akighir Onyekachukwu. Screenwriting Instructors are: Ololade Okedare (Netflix-trained Story Development Executive); and Eniola Ayobola