Lucky winners applaud BetCorrect for AFCON experience

Two lucky winners of the recently conducted AFCON promotion by BetCorrect, the fastest growing betting company in Nigeria known for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Innocent Rukevwe and Oyeniran Oyedayo, have both praised the betting company for their AFCON experience where they were treated to VIP All-Expense-Paid Trip to the finals in Cote d’Ivoire. Both winners expressed their gratitude and excitement for the once-in-a-lifetime experience provided by BetCorrect.

Oyeniran Oyedayo said: “I had a wonderful experience. BetCorrect delivered on their promises, from the VIP experience, tours, wonderful food (I love food but they overfed me) and a whole lot more. I am just thankful to them for being selected.” Innocent Rukevwe, who had just one entry in the draw, shared his exhilarating experience, stating, “I had a completely mind-blowing experience. I thought it was a scam, but they proved me wrong. As I reached the hotel, I video-called all my people in Warri. Life was too sweet, and BetCorrect exceeded my expectations. If they do any promotion again, I will be the first to participate.”