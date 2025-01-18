Share

Notable Nigerian activist, Lucky Udu has denied the allegations of sexual advances levelled against him by the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief priest, Helen.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Helen and her lawyer accused Lucky and the alleged P.A. of Burna Boy, Abu Salami of showing sexual advances towards her after Burna Boy promised to support her amid the alleged feud with Cubana Chief Priest.

According to Helen in the chats, she argued that Salami insisted on hosting her in his house upon arrival in Nigeria even after she refused.

Reacting to the allegation, Lucky Udu took to her Facebook page to clarify the claims while documenting his entire chats with the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest who cited concerns about her safety in Nigeria.

However, Lucky’s chat confirmed the claim even though he implicated himself by also suggesting his house as an option in the chats.

He also persistently urged her to come to Nigeria in the chat, many times arousing security concerns.

Sharing the video, he captioned the post; “Apparently her flight was the next day and she was having this conversation with me a few hours to her flight, there was absolutely no way I wouldn’t persuade her to come.

“Truth is, it’s easy to point out my mistakes because that’s all you want to see.

“I’m sure some of you did not even see the videos she made about me and all the false things she said, but it’s all good.

“None of you have any idea what it feels like to be in my situation or to do my work or to get it done. Well, lessons learnt, life goes on,”

