Lucky Udu Exposes Encounter With Nedu Amid Podcast Controversy

Content creator, Lucky Udu has opened up about his painful experience with Nedu amid the ongoing controversy with the social media critic VeryDarkMan trailing The Honest Bunch Podcast.

In a voice recording message directed to VeryDarkMan, Lucky Udu revealed how he once attempted to appear on the podcast to clear his name after GehGeh allegedly tarnished his reputation.

However, his interaction with Nedu took an unexpected turn when he finally got on a call with the OAP who dismissed him outrightly.

Nedu allegedly offered Lucky Udu a chance to appear on the show, but only under the condition that he confront GehGeh live on air.

However, Udu declined, stating he did not want to promote toxic behaviour.

Speaking further, Lucky Udu stated how Nedu allegedly prompted him never to share their encounter with a living soul, which somehow sounded like a threat.

"Eventually, we got on a call with Nedu and he immediately, said, 'He doesn't know me and has never seen my content before and doesn't care about anything I do.' "He saw what GehGeh said about my platform and went through my platform and what he can say is that everything that guy said about my platform is true. "He said I should just humble myself that he is inviting me to the podcast and be on my way to Lagos because GehGeh is on his way to the show too. He will be interviewing Gehgeh and he wants me to use that opportunity to challenge Gehgeh on the show but I turned it down because I don't want to encourage bad behaviour. "He spoke to me rudely and said many things. He told me this conversation must not get into anybody's ear. He said I was supposed to bury my face in shame and come to the podcast to clear the air. He said I won't like him if I ever share our encounter with anybody"

