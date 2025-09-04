‘Lucky’ Djokovic To Face Alcaraz After Battling Past Fritz

Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster US Open semi-final with Carlos Alcaraz after delivering a gritty performance to beat American, Taylor Fritz, yesterday.

Fourth seed, Fritz, applied constant pressure to Djokovic’s serve, but the Serb fended off numerous break points and a hostile crowd en route to a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win. Djokovic said he thought he was “lucky” at times, adding: “It was an incredibly close match, it was really anybody’s match.”

“I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player.” Djokovic now must overcome second seed Alcaraz if he is to reach the final and continue his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title. The Spaniard – 16 years Djokovic’s junior – earned his spot in the last four earlier on Tuesday when he raced to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka.

The remaining men’s singles quarter-finals take place in New York on Wednesday, with eighth seed Alex de Minaur facing Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime before world number one Jannik Sinner takes on fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti.