Lucky Captain Christian Chukwu

Legendary commentator, Ernest Okonkwo pronounced his name and title in full: “Captain Chairman Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu (CCCCC)”. Of course, the towering centre back was a nonpareil player who attracted luck to both club and country.

Nigeria did not win any African Nations Cup medal until Chukwu wore the captain’s band and all through his time either as player or coach, the Eagles never returned from any African Nations Cup empty handed.

It happened five times – 1976, 1978, 1980, 1994 and 2004. It is to the credit of Chairman that when cup victory came at home in Lagos in 1980, he was captain of that historic team.

That was his third African Nations Cup as a player. At Ethiopia 1976, Nigeria won a very first medal, bronze. Another bronze came at Ghana 1978 before the 1980 gold. Enugu Rangers won the Challenge Cup for the third consecutive time in 1976. And who was their captain?

The same Chukwu. When the Flying Antelopes lifted the trophy for the first time, Dominic Ezeani was skipper. When he traveled to Howard University at the end of the 1974 season, Chukwu took over and powered the team to a successful cup defence in 1975. The Flying Antelopes became African Winners Cup champions, in 1977.

The man who led them to the podium, Christian Chukwu was also in charge when the Coal City Boys became the first Nigerians to grab the national league title two times consecutively, 1974 and 1975. When the Green Eagles became African champions in 1980, the captain was voted Player of the Tournament by CAF.

It was the first time a Nigerian would be so recognised. It is recalled that the national team had a very poor outing in their debut, at Ghana 1963, losing woefully, 6-3, to Egypt before getting a 4-0 drubbing from Sudan.

Chukwu won three medals as a player and went ahead to win two more as a coach. In 1994, he was assistant to Clemens Westerhof. The Eagles returned from Tunisia as African champions. The ‘Field Marshal’ returned to Tunisia 10 years later as substantive manager of the team. The reward was a bronze medal.

At the first ECOWAS Games held in Lagos in 1977, Chukwu was captain of the gold winning Green Eagles. Although he was excused from the grand finale 2-1 defeat of Ghana, stand in captain, Emmanuel Okala represented very well. Beyond luck, Chairman was also a dependable leader.

He became captain of the Eagles with some of his seniors still playing for the team. Kenneth Olayombo had represented the country at the Mexico 1968 Olympic Games. Sunny Oyarekhua and Haruna Ilerika were part of the gold winning Lagos 1973 All Africa Games, with Emmanuel Okala and Oyarekhua.

At Rangers, Chukwu met pioneer players like Nwabueze Nwankwo, Mathias Obianika, Ernest Ufele, Kenneth Abana, Godwin Adimnachukwu and Okala. However, coach Dan Anyiam found him worthy of the pole position following the departure of Ezeani in 1974.

It is remarkable that after Chukwu stepped aside as captain, after winning the African Nations Cup in 1980, the Eagles could not defend the title at Libya 1982. They could not go beyond the group stage. It became worse at Egypt 1986. They failed to even qualify. Chukwu’s first major laurel was in 1971 when the East Central State Academicals emerged victorious at the Adebajo/Manuwa Cup.

Some of his team mates would later go ahead to play for the Eagles. Patrick Ekeji and Ezeani also found themselves in Rangers after their time as Academicals. After winning the Challenge Cup three times in a row with Enugu Rangers, Chukwu set another record of leading the same team to glory in the same competition, as a coach. The Flying Antelopes defeated Ranch Bees of Kaduna in the grand finale of the 1984 Challenge Cup.

We can count the number of players that played in the grand finale of the Adebajo/Manuwa Cup, Challenge Cup, WAFU Cup, the African Winners Cup, CAF Champions League and African Nations Cup. Chukwu had that honour.

And luck continued to follow Chairman Chukwu. In 1994, he survived an air crash in Algeria, as part of the technical crew of Iwuanyanwu National. The Naze Millionaires were on their way back Nigeria after a continental game with Esperance in Tunisia.

The pilot, co pilot and an air hostess of the Oriental Airlines flight died, alongside two players. When death struck on Sunday April 13, 2005, the nation quaked. It is sad enough to lose a fantastic player who battled ill health for long and was almost gone before Chief Femi Otedola entered the scene with huge financial support. Chukwu is out now.

There is a debate on how much the NFF owed him. We strongly believe that Chukwu deserves to be honoured, now that he has departed. Some past captains of the Eagles, have stadia named after them.

There is Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, just like a stadium is named after Godwin Achebe in Onitsha, Muda Lawal in Abeokuta, Stephen Keshi in Asaba and Samson Siasia, in Yenagoa. For a man who gave his all to club and country, naming a stadium after him will be a befitting honour. And those he left behind must not be allowed to suffer hardship.

