Luciano Spalletti Wants Napoli Exit Despite New Contract Offer

Napoli CEO, Aurelio de Laurentiis is now ready to offer a hefty new deal to Luciano Spalletti in order to keep the manager at the club but the Italian has already decided that he will depart at the end of the season.

II Mattino on Saturday stated that De Laurentiis is ready to make a big raise in Spalletti’s deal to keep him at Napoli and he is willing to offer him a two-year extension of over €4 million per season.

But Spalletti, despite that, has already made up his mind about his future. He has decided to not listen to De Laurentiis anymore and even the team knows that his decision will not change.