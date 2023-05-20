Luciano Spalletti Edging Closer To Napoli Exit

There is now an increasing possibility of Luciano Spalletti leaving Napoli this summer despite the Scudetto win some days ago.

Il Mattino reported about Spalletti’s future on Saturday, stating that the Italian is suffering from a sort of ‘mental tiredness’ at Napoli, whose dizzying march to the Scudetto has made the manager feel as if he can’t do much more than what he has already achieved.

Aurelio de Laurentiis, in his chat with Sky Italia on Friday, mentioned that they can’t ‘clip anyone’s wings’ without mentioning Spalletti directly.

Il Mattino state that in short, an ‘iron curtain’ now exists between the two – something they had reported about even yesterday morning.

The uncertainty of too many players is now acting as a burden on Spalletti, who is also fazed by the possibility of not challenging for the Scudetto next season and how the club’s fans will react to that. It is clarified that this isn’t his attempt to seek a pay raise.

He took the exits of the likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Kalidou Koulibaly well but he believes that in the absence of Cristiano Guintoli next season, he fears that things can take a bad turn if Napoli’s stars exit this summer.

He recently didn’t appreciate the soft battle between the club’s ultras and De Laurentiis and he wasn’t a fan of the way in which De Laurentiis criticised UEFA when Napoli were in the Champions League.

He also has ambitions of managing in the Premier League at some point and he now wants to free himself from the Partenopei. The exit is edging closer.