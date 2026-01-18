Lucia Onabanjo: A Matriarch Exits In Blaze Of Glory

On Monday, January 12, 2026, the Nigerian political circle was hit with the passing of Chief (Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State,the late Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo.

She died at the age of 100. In a statement, her daughter, Olubukunola Onabanjo, described her as a “beloved mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother”, whose life was defined by love, faith and strength. “We thank God for her long and fulfilled life, and for the enduring legacy she leaves behind. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the family said.

Since her passing, tributes have been sent to her immediate family to honour a woman, who was described to be a great support to her husband during their time as head of affairs in Ogun. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, were among the first to express deep sorrow over the death of Mrs Onabanjo.

President Tinubu, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, hailed Madam Onabanjo’s steadfast support for her husband during his tenure as governor from 1979 to 1983, as well as her interest in children’s welfare and women’s empowerment. He prayed that God would receive her soul and strengthen her family, urging the government and the public to immortalise her legacy of compassion for the poor and vulnerable.

Governor Abiodun, in a separate condolence message, described her passing as “the end of a glorious era,” celebrating her life of devotion, faith and service to humanity. He recalled her warmth, wise counsel and unwavering support, noting that she helped nurture children and grandchildren, who have excelled across diverse fields.

“We will miss her passion for progress and her prayers. May the good Lord grant her eternal rest in His bosom,” the governor added. Madam Lucia Onabanjo’s century-long life is remembered as one of dedication to family, community and the democratic ideals championed by her late husband. According to Abiodun, the Centurion played less politics but was more interested in her family and husband’s welfare.

“She was as a foremost pillar of support for Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, the pioneer executive governor of the state, who suffered a great deal of personal deprivations while struggling to make a name in journalism and politics,” Abiodun said.“Chief Onabanjo was a prolific writer, who wrote a popular column under the sobriquet, Aiyekooto.

“I recall Mama telling a journalist that her husband wasn’t interested in riches but in service to the people. That is the kind of support that made Papa Onabanjo a reference point in the political history of progressives in the country today.

“Behind every successful man, they say, is a woman. Mama suffered a lot of personal deprivations when Pa Onabanjo was always on the move, but she kept the home front and ensured that the children and family didn’t lose track of their career paths.

Enduring legacy of Mrs. Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo

The life of Mrs. Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo was defined by quiet strength,selfless service, and an unyielding commitment to family and community. Though she has gone home, her legacy remains deeply etched in the hearts of all who knew her and in the values she so faithfully upheld.

Mrs. Onabanjo was first and foremost a devoted family woman. She believed strongly in the power of unity, love, and moral discipline, and she passed these virtues on to her children and younger ones around her. Her home was a place of warmth, guidance, and encouragement, where wisdom was shared freely and compassion was never in short supply.

Beyond her family, Mrs. Onabanjo was known for her generosity of spirit. She touched lives through simple but meaningful acts of kindness, offering support to neighbours, friends, and those in need. Her life reflected the belief that true impact does not always come from public recognition, but from consistent acts of goodness that uplift others.

She was a woman of strong faith, drawing strength from her beliefs and living a life anchored on integrity and humility. In times of challenge, she exemplified patience and resilience, teaching by example that dignity and grace are most powerful when quietly displayed.

The legacy of Mrs. Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo is seen in the values she instilled, the lives she shaped, and the love she shared without reservation. As her family and loved ones mourn her passing, they also celebrate a life well lived— one that continues to inspire kindness, responsibility, and devotion to others.

Though she is no longer physically present, her influence endures in every life she touched. Indeed, Mrs. Onabanjo’s legacy is not measured by years alone, but by the lasting impact of a life lived in service, love, and faith.