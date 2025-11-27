Lubricants: MEMAN, SON, NMDPRA Seek Safer Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong; the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, have said that the use of quality lubricants is critical to building a safer Nigeria.

They noted that quality lubricants enhance industrialisation, support economic growth, protect lives and property, reduce mechanical failures, and improve road safety.

The three officials spoke on Thursday during a webinar on quality lubricants and safety for engineers, themed “Optimising Vehicle Performance and Road Safety Through Product Integrity and Preventive Maintenance.”

The event was organised by MEMAN in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, NMDPRA, and the Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria.

Isong, who was represented by the Chairman of the MEMAN Lubricants Committee, Stephen Ezendiokwere, said the webinar went beyond technical discussions.

According to him, it focused on safeguarding the performance, reliability, and lifespan of engines and equipment that millions of Nigerians rely on daily.

“In a world where operational efficiency and safety standards are rising, the quality of lubricants is no longer optional — it is a strategic requirement,” he said.

He added that choosing the right lubricant, sourcing it from credible suppliers, applying it properly, and understanding its role throughout a product’s lifecycle could be the difference between smooth operations and costly breakdowns.

“This webinar is designed to deepen our understanding, challenge our assumptions, and equip us with practical insights that can be applied immediately in our workplaces,” he said.

Also speaking, Okeke — represented by SON Assistant Director, Mr. Clement Paul — said the industry remained a critical partner in promoting quality, safety, and competitiveness in the Nigerian market. He reiterated SON’s commitment to enforcing standards that ensure the production, importation, and distribution of high-quality lubricants.

He noted that through rigorous conformity assessment, market surveillance, product certification, and continuous stakeholder engagement, SON aims to curb the circulation of substandard products and ensure that only quality lubricants reach consumers and industries nationwide.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Executive Director of Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installation and Transportation Infrastructure at NMDPRA, Francis Ogaree, stressed that every road journey depended on the reliability of vehicle engines and the quality of the products that protect those engines.

He warned that compromised standards lead to engine failures, preventable accidents, financial losses, and sometimes tragic outcomes.

“As NMDPRA, we view product integrity not just as a regulatory mandate but as a duty of care to millions of Nigerians who deserve safety, value, and trust in every product they purchase,” he said.

He explained that the Authority is strengthening surveillance and compliance across blending plants, depots, and retail outlets; intensifying enforcement to eliminate adulterated lubricants from the market; and raising consumer awareness, noting that “informed citizens are protected citizens.”

He added that Nigeria has the talent, capacity, and market to become a regional hub for world-class lubricant production aligned with global standards.

“This webinar is a step forward in aligning our technical knowledge, industry practices, and shared commitment to safety. Your engagement strengthens our regulatory efforts and contributes to building a safer, smarter, and more competitive Nigeria,” he said.