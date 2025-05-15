Lubricant Firm Showcases Quality At W’Africa Automotive Show

Share

Indigenous engine oil manufacturer, Bolt Super Lubricant says it is steadily gaining traction in the nation’s competitive lubricant market.

Executives of the company project wider national and regional expansion base on what they term as a high-quality, Nigerian-blended product tailored for the local environment.

Speaking at the ongoing West Africa Automotive Show in Lagos, the company’s Head of Operations, Mrs Amaka Ogbuagu, described Bolt Super Lubricant’s engine oil product(s) as a response to quality gaps in the local lubricant market, particularly among foreign and some domestic brands.

“Bolt is a Nigerian oil, an indigenous lubricant made here in Nigeria,” she said, “What sets it apart is its high viscosity and detergent properties. That is why cars that use Bolt don’t experience rust or quick blackening of oil.”

According to her, many motorists who use imported products often encounter issues, such as oil burnouts, during medium-range trips.

“You fill your car, go to Benin City from Lagos and back, and it’s still the same. No engine rust, no black oil. “Backed by Sochi Energy, a Nigerian-owned company with a blending facility in Mowe, Ogun State, its local manufacturing base gives it a price advantage,” Ogbuagu noted.

