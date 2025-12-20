Luba Fc Proprietor Targets Greater Heights For Academy

The Proprietor and Chairman of LUBA Football Club, Afolabi Damilola Solomon, has expressed strong optimism about the future of the club, stating that the academy is strategically positioned to become one of Nigeria’s leading football development centres within the next two to three years.

Speaking on the club’s growth trajectory, Solomon noted that LUBA FC was established with a clear long-term vision to develop young talents, provide them with the right football education, and create a pathway to professional opportunities both locally and internationally.

According to him, the club’s recent performances in competitive youth tournaments are early indicators that the vision is gradually taking shape. “LUBA FC was built beyond just competition.

Our goal is to raise disciplined, technically sound players who can compete at the highest levels. In the next two to three years, we want LUBA FC to be recognised among the top football academies in Nigeria,” Solomon said.