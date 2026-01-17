LTI Unveils World’s Best 15 New Luxury Hotels In 2025

Following a very busy and amazing 2025 for the Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI) team, we’ve arrived at the world’s best 15 new luxury hotels, chosen from the 78 we visited, disclosed the group made of professionals in the travel industry and media space across the world.

Here are the best new luxury hotels of 2025, in reverse order: 15 – Nekajui Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Costa Rica; 14 – Rosewood Mandarina, Mexico; 13 – The Twenty Two, New York; 12 – Rosewood Courchevel, France; 11 – The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, India; 10 – The Rocco Forte Carlton, Milan; 9 – Few and Far Luvhondo,

South Africa; 8 – Mandarin Oriental, Vienna; 7 – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai; 6 – Faena, New York City; 5 – Orient Express La Minerva, Rome; 4 – Collegio alla Querce – Auberge Collection, Florence; 3 – Aman Bangkok, Thailand; 2 – &Beyond Suyian Lodge, Kenya; and 1 – The Chancery Rosewood, London.