LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence unveils 15 global best new luxury hotels in 2024

LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence has announced its 15 global best new luxury hotels for 2024. London, Côte d’Azur and Saudi Arabia, each with two properties, lead the pack.

15. Arev, St Tropez: Arev combines timeless luxury with bold design and warm, impeccable service. This boutique property impresses with 50 lavish rooms and suites, authentic cuisine in The Strand Restaurant, exquisite cocktails at Q’s Bar, and the small but perfect Arev Spa.

14. Hôtel du Couvent, Nice: After a decade-long transformation from an abandoned nunnery, Le Couvent is an engaging property, offering a characterful oasis in the heart of Nice’s Vieille Ville.

13. The Dunlin, South Carolina: A new property from the highly regarded Auberge Resorts Collection, this coastal escape is set within the exclusive waterfront community of Kiawah River and offers 72 cottage-style guest rooms and suites plus 19 villas.

12. Nujuma, Saudi Arabia: The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East. Set on Ummahat Island in the serene cerulean waters of The Red Sea, this private island sanctuary is in the incredible Blue Hole cluster of islands, famed for its thriving coral reefs and jaw-dropping nighttime celestial displays.

11. The Surrey, New York: This landmark Upper East Side hotel has re-opened following a total and superb makeover by Corinthia, creating an ultra-luxury boutique gem, complete with a hot destination restaurant by Casa Tua of Miami Beach fame.

10. Four Seasons, Mallorca: Another iconic property, Hotel Formentor, is now fully restored and enhanced by Four Seasons. This 100-acre private estate is enchanting and oozes European sophistication.

9. Raffles, Jaipur: The ultimate tranquil palace retreat in India’s Golden Triangle of Delhi, Jaipur and Agra – indeed, it has a touch of the Taj Mahal in its gleaming white beauty.

8. Shebara, Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea’s latest and most impressive resort to date, this futuristic ultra-luxury haven certainly has wow factor at every turn.

7. Bijal, Turkey: This impressive resort from Gürok Group, creators of the renowned Joali and Joali Being resorts in the Maldives, offers guests 19 luxury private villas ranging from intimate one-bedroom retreats to expansive four-bedroom corner villas, each equipped with private pools.

6. The Potlach Club, Bahamas:

A legendary property brought back to life following a seven-year renovation. Twelve acres of lush tropical gardens and pink sand beach, with just 11 suites, cottages and villas. Some are fully restored historic buildings dating back to mid-century, others are new but beautifully designed and positioned in the verdant landscape.

All have a private veranda or terrace, and some have gardens and gazebos.

5. Royal Mansour, Casablanca: Set in an iconic monument from the ’50s, Casablanca’s new luxury hotel embodies a vibrant journey through a timeless golden age. The effervescence of the lounges, the monumental lighting of the lobby and the superb signature restaurants: everything sparkles with an elegant and warm energy.

4. The Emory, London: London’s first all-suite ultra-luxury hotel certainly impresses. This super discreet property is the latest addition to the Maybourne Hotel Group’s prestigious portfolio, which includes Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley.

3. Soneva Secret, Maldives: The first resort in the Makunudhoo Atoll, Soneva Secret, offers 14 overwater and island villas, each having a dedicated team of three, including a Barefoot Guardian, Barefoot Assistant and dedicated chef, to ensure your stay is fully personalised. It may well now be the most expensive resort in the Maldives, but you most certainly get your money’s worth.

2. Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London: Mandarin Oriental has created the ultimate boutique ultra-luxury property in Mayfair. It’s very discreet and offers guests a spectacular spa, an excellent destination restaurant in Akira Black, and two Abar options (one on the rooftop with views over Mayfair).

1. Cheval Blanc, Seychelles:

Curled around the Anse Intendance beach on Mahé Island in the Seychelles, LVMH, the world leader in luxury, has created Maison Cheval Blanc, which is truly exceptional.

Situated in the perfect idyllic setting, this ‘Maison’ embodies a unique ‘art de vivre’ in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. With 52 villas that offer stunning, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, we appreciate how this property stands out for its harmony with the lush nature of the Seychelles.

The villas meld spacious volumes, contemporary lines and local inspirations, creating a perfect balance. The culinary offering features five restaurant concepts, while the Spa Cheval Blanc by Guerlain, offers unique treatments inspired by the island’s nature wonders, combining expertise and well-being.

LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence are a global, members-only organisation providing digital reporting for affluent travellers who wish to make informed travel decisions based on honest and highly detailed intelligence.

“We cover luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and nightlife in granular detail. We do not sell travel, have a booking engine, or carry advertising. Membership fees are our only revenue; we only answer to our members.”

