LSSTF Postpones Town Hall Meeting To December 18

Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has postponed its 2024 “Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor”, which was initially slated for Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island.

Announcing the postponement in a statement on Wednesday, Fund’s Executive Secretary/CEO, Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun said the event, which is expected to be attended by Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, heads of security agencies, and critical stakeholders among others, will now hold December 18, 2024.

The Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor is an annual event where the Lagos State Security Trust Fund gives an account of its stewardship in the last year.

