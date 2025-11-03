LSSTF: Oyewumi Congratulates Ogunsan

Nigerian businessman, Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi has described the appointment of Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan as the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) as well deserved and timely.

While commending the Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos state for the appointment, Oyewumi, stressed that Ogunsan is an accomplished public administrator , astute enterprenuer and philanthropist who has consistently contributed to nation building through various platforms.

The former Board Member of the NYSC, urged stakeholders to join hands with the new helmsman at the LSSTF in taking the organization to enviable heights.

In a congratulatory message, Oyewumi urged Ogunsan to bring to bear his cross-national and multi- industry experience in his new role.

The APC chieftain added, ” Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan’s appointment as the Executive Secretary of LSSTF will enhance the efficiency of the organization.

“Having served as member of the Board of LSSTF, there is no doubt in his capacity to live up to expectations.

“Ogunsan’s appointment is a good development”.

Oyewumi wished the appointee continued success in his new role.