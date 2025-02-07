LSSTF Hands Over Olympics-size Swimming Pool, Other Facilities At Rowe Park

Share

The Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) has officially handed over a newly reconstructed Olympic-size swimming pool, a warm-up pool, and five renovated outdoor sports courts at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba.

This development is part of the Lagos State government’s efforts to improve sports infrastructure and create better opportunities for athletes and young sports enthusiasts.

Speaking at the event yesterday on behalf of Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Bolaji Ogunlende, re – affirmed the government’s dedication to providing world-class sports facilities in line with the THEMES+ Agenda.

He stated that the newly upgraded facilities would help develop grassroots sports and provide a training ground for athletes and students across the state.

The renovation project at Rowe Park includes several key upgrades, such as a new Olympic-size swimming pool, warm-up/training pool, two tennis courts, one basketball court, one volleyball court, and one handball court.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed deep appreciation to Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu who is the Platinum Donor, for his generous donation of N200 million towards the project.

He also acknowledged the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority and other private organisations for their continued support of sports development in the state.

