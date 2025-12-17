LSSTF ES/CEO Constitutes Surveillance Team To Monitor Funded Projects

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has constituted a Monitoring Team to maintain strict oversight on contractor performance, monitor all funded projects, donations and strengthen internal governance and deepen stakeholders’ feedback mechanisms.

The monitoring team is giving clear guidelines detailing their baseline expectations, roles, responsibilities, and performance.

This is to ensure that all security agencies based in Lagos that benefit from the LSSTF largesse are responsible and responsive to the public goodwill which is reposed in them.

The constitution of the LSSTF Monitoring Team is in fulfilment of the pledge of the Executive Secretary/CEO of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, at the recent Strategic Media Parley with Senior Editors and Media Executives. He had assured the journalists that the era of abuse and misuse of public resources is over.

It would be recalled that Ogunsan outlined his leadership focus at the media Parley, which was held at the Agency’s Headquarters on December 5, 2025.

‘Public confidence in the Fund is essential. Under my leadership, transparency will be the standard, not the exception.

“We will maintain strict oversight on contractor performance, monitor all funded projects closely, publish updates on the utilisation of donations, strengthen internal governance and reporting, and deepen stakeholder communication and feedback mechanisms.’

He said with the LSSTF Monitoring Team duly constituted, Ogunsan gave them the marching orders to include: ‘Monitoring and tracking of vehicles and other security assets belonging to RRS; Conducting routine field inspections to determine the state of Fund’s assets; Maintaining accurate records of assets deployed by the Fund to the RRS and providing operational reports; Accessing the application of assets provided to the security agencies as a prerequisite for further allocation; Monitoring repairs and refurbishments embarked upon by the Fund; and Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.’

The inauguration and public presentation of a monitoring vehicle to facilitate the efforts of the LSSTF Monitoring Team will be held very soon.