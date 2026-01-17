LSSTF CEO, Ogunsan Presents New Operational Vehicles To RRS

…hails CSP Jejeloye’s proactive policing

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has presented three brand new operational vehicles to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos.

This is as he received the Commander of the Lagos-owned special force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Friday, January 16, 2026.

The new RRS operational vehicles continue the spotlight of LSSTF‘s ongoing commitment to shore up the capacity of all security agencies in Lagos by providing much-needed security infrastructure.

During the courtesy visit, the RRS Commander, Shola Jejeloye, expressed profound appreciation to Dr Ogunsan for his visible leadership and notable achievements since assuming office in November 2025.

He described the LSSTF’s support as critical to the operational effectiveness of security agencies in Lagos State, noting that the timely provision of logistics significantly enhances rapid response and crime prevention. ‘We don’t have any challenge that will not make us deliver. So we thank you very much for all the support you have rendered to us.’

Jejeloye further appealed to the LSSTF to consider the repair, refurbishment, and rebranding of the RRS’s existing operational vehicles. According to him, such intervention would extend the lifespan of the fleet by more years, improve operational efficiency, and ensure a more consistent security presence across key areas of the state.

‘We are still looking forward to more support. We have some operational vehicles that are not working currently. We want to ensure that what we have we are putting them to active and judicious use.’

In his response, Dr Ayo Ogunsan reaffirmed the LSSTF’s unwavering support for security agencies and commended the RRS for its professionalism, resilience, and sustained efforts in maintaining peace and order in Lagos.

He described the RRS as a critical pillar in the state’s security architecture, ‘RRS is directly under our purview, you are our own Police, it doesn’t make sense if we are doing for others and not for you’, he stated, noting that the impact of RRS is evident in the rapid containment of emergencies and security threats which has improved public confidence.

Dr Ogunsan assured the Commander that the request for refurbishment and rebranding of existing vehicles would be given due consideration. ‘Any organisation that has over 100 vehicles in its fleet will have issues like this. We are thinking of a human capacity workshop to train operatives of RRS and other security agencies; we are still looking at its workability.

For the robust training for officers, we will seek your input alongside other senior officers to work on the curriculum and facilitators who are experienced ex-officers. We want to change the narrative of what people think about policing.’

The LSSTF CEO, Ogunsan, highly praised the RRS Commander, CSP Jejeloye, for his tough stance on best practices. ‘People actually need to study you. You are a principled Police officer, firm and friendly.

Many don’t see that friendly part of you because you do not know how to compromise on the kind of operations that you do on a daily basis. I appreciate the good things you do, and I am happy to work with you.

You have done it at the Lagos State Task Force, and you are on the right track on this. I will support you.’

Members of the Commander’s entourage included the Station officer, RRS, ASP Oladele Ajayi; Officer in Charge of Communications, RRS, ASP Dipo Olurinde; and Osunmirem Sunday.

Also present at the meeting were the LSSTF Director of Administration, Mr Degbola Lewis, and the Executive Assistant, LSSTF, Mrs Adaobi Nwankwo.