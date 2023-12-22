LSSC Sports Fiesta: Team Strength, Commitment Top Medals Table

As the Lagos State Sports Commission End-of-year Sports Fiesta enters day 3, Team Strength and Commitment are not resting on their oars as they prepare for another interesting grand finale today, maintaining good positions on the medal table.

The 2023 Sports Fiesta tagged ‘Stronger2GETHERs’ has been gathering momentum, which began with the medical outreach for members of staff on Monday, coupled with the healthy competition among themselves in different sporting activities.

In the football event, it was Team Commitment that carried the day following their 2-0 win over Team Strength in an encounter that lasted 15 minutes in three 5-minute.

Team Strength showed their power in the traditional game (Abula) playing 1-1 with their arch rivals Commitment in the first two sets before the yellow side won 2-1 in the third set.