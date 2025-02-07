LSSC Launches Sports Facility Booking Platform

Share

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has launched a digital facility booking platform to provide a seamless and efficient reservation system for the state’s sports facilities.

This platform aims to provide a seamless experience for sports teams, corporate organisations, individuals, event managers, and sports enthusiasts who want to utilise state-owned sports facilities in the State.

The user-friendly platform allows users to explore the various sports facilities, check real-time availability, and schedule bookings from the convenience of their homes or offices.

The service covers active LSSC-managed facilities, including Rowe Park Sports Centre, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Agege Stadium, and others spread across the state.

During the unveiling ceremony, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, described the platform as a transformative step toward promoting inclusivity and driving mass participation in sports.

“This platform is a game-changer for sports in Lagos State. It underscores our commitment to making our facilities more accessible and ensuring that the public benefits from the investments made in our infrastructure.

“By leveraging technology, we are creating a more efficient and transparent system for booking and utilising our world-class facilities,” Fatodu said.

“The introduction of the platform also demonstrates the support and visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has championed sports development as a critical pillar of his administration.

“Under his leadership, significant investments and strides have been made in upgrading sports infrastructure, nurturing talents at the grassroots, and stimulating youth engagement through sports.

Mr Fatodu further emphasised the governor’s dedication to sports development: “Governor Sanwo-Olu’s dedication to sports development goes beyond rhetoric.

“His administration continues to demonstrate commitment to making Lagos the sports capital of Africa by investing in infrastructure, talent development, and innovations such as this facility booking platform.

“This digital solution is another testament to Mr Governor’s administration’s commitment to delivering smart solutions that drive progress in every sector, including sports,” Fatodu added.

With this platform, the Lagos State Sports Commission seeks to further its mission of promoting mass participation in sports, while generating revenue to sustain sports development programmes. It will also ensure transparency in the facility allocation, fostering trust and accountability.

The Lagos State Sports Commission encourages stakeholders, sports enthusiasts, and the general public to explore the new platform.

