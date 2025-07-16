LSSC: Ensuring Safe Gatherings, Restoring Public Confidence

As Lagos continues to host an everexpanding calendar of events; from concerts and conferences to festivals and charitable distributions, one critical question arises: who ensures such gatherings are safe for all?

The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) has emerged as the custodian of that assurance, under leadership of Director-General LanreMojola, the Agency is instituting proactive measures that have transformed how public events are managed in Africa’s fastest-growing megacity.

LSSC’s most pivotal policy is rooted in mandatory registration for events where 250 or more attendees. Introduced years ago, the threshold was reaffirmed as nonnegotiable before every major festive season:

In June 2023, ahead of the Sallah celebrations, Director-General Lanre Mojola emphasized that any gathering of more than 250 people must be registered via the Commision’s portal and obtain an Event Safety Permit.

Similarly, ahead of the 2023 Yuletide, the idea was repeated: events with 250+ expected guests must preregister and seek clearance. Then, in December 2024, a critical moment came after tragic events in other states (Anambra, Oyo, Abuja).

LSSC directive on stampede prevention directly stemmed from those incidents, a preventive shift that has yielded greater compliance and fewer incidents. Essentially, the Commission expanded the regulation into a stampedeprevention policy.

Reiterating that all events with 250+ guests must obtain State clear lance, extendable to 500+ events requiring ambulance and crowd-control protocols.

These regulations underscore a commitment to structured crowd management, requiring organized planning long before doors open.

It also is a testament to the proactive approach of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration towards the issue of security and governance generally.

In addition to registering, the LSSC insists on comprehensive safety infrastructures, such as; minimum two safety marshals per 500 guests, ensuring trained personnel are on-site. Ambulance availability, either via proof of medical retainer-ship or direct State hire.

Other conditions to be met by event organisers include strict adherence to international best practices in crowd evacuation and emergency response planning.

It ensures, where necessary, the provision of certified HSE personnel, correct PPE use, hazard chemical management, children/access controls, crowd limits with multiple exit points, signage, licensed caterers and noise permits.

These measures collectively bridge the gap between event planning and public safety. It also mitigates risks from over – crowding to fire hazards and medical emergencies.

The LSSC realises that policy without enforcement is ineffective, therefore, it also backs regulations with enforcement. In September 2023, eight venues, including nightclubs and lounges, were shut down in Ikeja and Victoria Island for “allowing minors, drugs, firearms, and lacking required signage or registration” .

In December 2023, 19 event centres, among them White Stone, Lekki Coliseum, The Summit, Leisure Park, and Tastee Event Centres, were sealed during Yuletide inspections for non-compliance.

These decisive measures send a clear message that safety lapses have real consequences, and so, venues must comply or close. Interestingly, it’s now common to see officials on-site during large events.

Not merely as observers but as active guardians of stipulated compliance. – Representatives from LSSC, alongside Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) are usually deployed for oversight.

To ensure a sustainable holistic adherence to occupancy limits, for event centres, the Commission verifies and insists that fire exits, medical, and sanitation provisions meet required standards.