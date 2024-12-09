LSMTL Web Portal: Non -Technical Consultants Get Specialised Codes For Issuing Building Materials Test Papers

Share

As part of stringent moves in curbing mediocrity induced by fake consultants on her professional charge, the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency has given specialised codes to its Non -Technical Consultants with details of their engagements clearly displayed on its web portal handle.

The Non – Technical Consultants of the Agency, are Private Field Operators absorbed to en – hance serving of required materials test notices to owners/ project managers of buildings towards averting disasters from distressed buildings, longstanding buildings, haphazardly constructed structures or projects under construction across every community of Lagos State, with a view to ensuring all materials testing processes are observed for durability of such structures .

Speaking at the onboarding forum themed; “ Streamlining Operations with Digital Tools and Platform that enhance Operational Efficiency,” the General Manager, LSMTL ; Engr. Olayinka Abdul, disclosed that the web – portal was a uniformed process connected to different Agencies of Government to ensure seamless materials testing processes are observed by prospec – tive clientele.

According to a statement by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Agency, Salehu – Badejo Abimbola, the General Manager noted, “this forum affords Non – Technical Consultants ( NTC) to be formally on – boarded to the web portal registration process as move to officially display their details as co -partners with LSMTL in serving notices to our prospective clientele.

“Hence, specialized codes have been generated and would be displayed for streamlined process of curbing quackery, impersonation , also to exude visible professionalism for all our customers.

All customers can check details of our Non – Technical Consultants via our web portal, to make sure they are not being defrauded by fake people who hide under the guise of NTC.”

“Our NTC Officials now have brown coloured uniforms with their names and codes indicated on such uniforms , being worn with black trousers.

You can verify these codes on our web portal handle to be sure you are dealing with bonafide NTC Staff,” she added.

