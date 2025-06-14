LSM Urges Legal Backing For Auto Policy To Boost Investor Confidence

Share

The Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM), Mr. Taiwo Shittu, has urged the Federal Government to expedite the passage of legislation to give legal backing to Nigeria’s automotive policy, originally introduced over a decade ago.

Shittu said formalising the auto policy through an Act of the National Assembly would significantly enhance investor confidence—both local and foreign—and drive Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts.

He made the call during an interview with journalists in Lagos, shortly after receiving the Vanguard Newspapers Auto Icon Award.

“To attract major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) into Nigeria’s automotive industry and expand the sector’s scope, we need a comprehensive auto policy backed by law and signed by the President,” he said.

“Nigeria has the capacity to become the automotive hub for West Africa. With the right policy framework, our auto sector can serve the entire sub-region.”

Shittu also called for the extension of the current import waiver—granted to producers of compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered and electric vehicles (EVs)—to conventional automobile assembly plants. This, he said, would help reduce production costs and encourage greater local vehicle assembly.

He stressed the importance of policy consistency and targeted incentives for genuine investors in the sector, noting that the auto industry remains central to Nigeria’s industrial growth.

“The government should offer more incentives to serious players in the industry to sustain operations. We’re not asking for handouts, but we want policy continuity and protection of our investments. Investors need assurances that the business environment will remain stable in the long term,” he said.

Shittu also cautioned against giving preferential treatment to what he described as “briefcase businessmen” at the expense of credible investors with proven infrastructure and capacity.

“We need a level playing field. The government must distinguish between real industry players and those who have no structure,” he added.

Reflecting on his Vanguard award, Shittu dedicated the recognition to his late father, describing him as a visionary mentor who laid the foundation for his success.

“This award is not just a recognition, but a call to do more. It shows that people are watching and expecting more from me. I still have a lot to contribute to this industry,” he said.

Looking ahead, Shittu revealed that Lanre Shittu Motors will launch the first phase of its new auto assembly plant in Ogun State later this year—a move expected to boost local production and further strengthen the company’s position in Nigeria’s automotive landscape.

