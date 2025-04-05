LSM Set To Endow Automobile Department In Technical College

Share

The Automobile Department at the Government Technical College, Aso-Soba, in the Festac area of Lagos, is set to receive a major boost as Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM) moves to adopt it, with the aim of enhancing its academic and practical training standards.

The company said that the initiative would include adequate funding, in-school training, and intensive industrial training (IT), along with a welfare package to encourage more young people to pursue careers in automotive engineering.

Business Support/Admin Manager of LSM, Babatunde Adenuga, disclosed this in Lagos during an interview with Journalists.

Adenuga, who represented the LSM Managing Director, Taiwo Shittu, at the recently concluded Engineering Week of the college sponsored by the auto company unveiled the plan at the event’s grand finale.

In addition to providing financial support to improve the functionality and standards of the automobile department, Adenuga said LSM would supply tools, overalls/workshop uniforms, and other essentials as part of the student welfare package.

He described the initiative as a win-win situation for both the school and the company.

“The school will benefit immensely from LSM’s support for the department, as we will take the financial burden of running the department off their shoulders,” Adenuga said.

“Students from the department can undertake their internships at LSM workshops, and securing jobs after graduation will be easier.

“For us, it’s a seamless arrangement to develop suitable personnel already familiar with our training and business orientation.”

He also noted that LSM has been absorbing students from the school and other institutions for industrial training, providing them with hands-on experience and a monthly stipend.

Commenting on the company’s commitment, LSM Managing Director Taiwo Shittu said, “We will be part of the school’s progress. We want to adopt the automobile department to enable us fund it, cater for students’ welfare, and provide tools, uniforms, and other facilities.

“At LSM, we view youth training as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. Every year, we take in young people, train them, and provide them with stipends even during their training period.”

A major highlight of the LSM-sponsored Engineering Week was the presentation of prizes to outstanding students in various competitions.

Three students with exceptional projects such as locally produced water pumping machines and water heaters were rewarded with impressive cash prizes.

The Principal of the college, Folarin Sunkanmi, expressed appreciation to LSM for its support, which began with offering students industrial training opportunities and monthly stipends.

He praised LSM’s sponsorship of the Engineering Week, themed “Engineering for Sustainable Development (Innovators of Tomorrow),” and called on other companies to emulate the example in order to boost the employability of graduates from technical colleges and engineering departments across the country.

