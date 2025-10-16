LSJ President To Deliver Keynote Address At UNILAG 60th Anniversary Lecture

The President of the League for Social Justice (LSJ), Dr. Labode Obanor, has been announced as the keynote speaker for the 60th Anniversary Public Lecture of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

Dr. Obanor is expected to deliver a thought-provoking lecture on the theme, “From Knowledge to Justice: Reclaiming the Humanities in Africa’s Tech-Driven Future.” His address will explore how justice, civic ethics, and youth empowerment can shape Africa’s digital transformation while safeguarding human dignity and democratic accountability.

The anniversary lecture, scheduled to hold at the Faculty of Arts Conference Room, Akoka main campus, is part of activities marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Faculty. It aims to highlight the enduring relevance of the humanities in tackling Africa’s developmental challenges within a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The week-long celebration is themed: “Humanities as the Tech Solution to Global Crisis in 21st Century Africa.”

According to the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Francis Shonubi, the 60th anniversary celebration will showcase the achievements of distinguished scholars and alumni of the Faculty, many of whom have become prominent public figures.

Shonubi added that the event will also serve as a platform to reflect on six decades of academic excellence and the Faculty’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of African thinkers and innovators.