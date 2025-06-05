LSDPC Delivers New Maternity Ward To Ebute Metta General Hospital

Share

The Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) has renovated and transformed a porta cabin to serve as a new maternity ward at the Ebute Metta General Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

At the handover ceremony the Medical Director/CEO Ebute Metta General Hospital, Dr. Irewole Ojo, expressed her appreciation to LSDPC for their intervention, noting that, while the hospital has an existing maternity structure, it was far from ideal in terms of accessibility and functionality.

She narrated how the transformation began when she observed the quality of LSDPC portal cabins near the Third Mainland Bridge and considered the Corporation an ideal partner for this initiative.

Ojo praised LSDPC for their professionalism, resource mobilisation, and technical expertise, which culminated in the delivery of the new maternity ward.

She expressed optimism about the future, stating that the hospital remains hopeful for a comprehensive renovation of its entire facility.

The Commissioner III for Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Moyosore Adejumo, in her remarks, commended LSDPC for this laudable initiative and highlighted the importance of access to quality healthcare, especially for maternal and child health.

