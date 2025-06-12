LSDPC Delivers New Maternity Ward To Ebute Metta General Hospital

Share

The Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) renovated and transformed a porta cabin to serve as a new maternity ward at the Ebute Metta General Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

At the handover ceremony the Medical Director/CEO Ebute Metta General Hospital, Dr. (Mrs.) Irewole Ojo, expressed her appreciation to LSDPC for their intervention. She noted that while the hospital has an existing maternity structure, it was far from ideal in terms of accessibility and functionality.

She narrated how the transformation began when she observed the quality of LSDPC portal cabins near the Third Mainland Bridge and considered the Corporation an ideal partner for this initiative.

Dr. Ojo praised LSDPC for their professionalism, resource mobilisation, and technical expertise, which culminated in the delivery of the new maternity ward. She however, expressed optimism about the future, stating that the hospital remains hopeful for a comprehensive renovation of its entire facility.

In her remarks, the Commissioner III for Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Moyosore Adejumo, commended LSDPC for this laudable initiative and highlighted the importance of access to quality healthcare, especially for maternal and child health.

The Commissioner also emphasised the need for continued investments in health infrastructure and called for permanent structural improvements to enhance the hospital’s service capacity.

The Managing Director/CEO LSDPC, Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, announced that the Corporation will equip the newly built maternity ward to support effective maternal healthcare delivery.

This move reflects LSDPC’s strong commitment to community-centered development and aligns with the government’s broader objective of strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the state.

The event was also attended by the Medical Director, Mainland Hospital, Dr. Adedeji Olusola Adejumo; the Executive Director, Enterprise Services at LSDPC, Prince Adeniyi Aromolaran; as well as members of the management and staff of both LSDPC and Ebute Metta General Hospital.

Share