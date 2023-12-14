LSBTS Collects 140,000 Units of Blood With 15% From Voluntary Donors

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS), Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya has said the LSBTS has collected over 140,000 units of blood across the state, with 15 per cent from voluntary donors. This is contained in a statement from the Director, Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo. Osikomaiya made this known when the LSBTS commemorated this year’s National Blood Donors Day at the Lagos State National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Iyana Ipaja this week.

She emphasised a significant increase in awareness for safe blood requirements, marking a 100 per cent surge compared to the previous year. Notably, 96 per cent of these voluntary donations provide crucial blood components for emergencies such as fresh frozen plasma and platelet concentrates. She said: “The LSBTS has collected over 140,000 units of blood across the state, with 15 per cent from voluntary donors. Furthermore, 96 per cent of these voluntary donations are divided into essential blood components like fresh frozen plasma and platelet concentrates, crucial for bleeding emergencies.”

National Blood Donors Day, observed annually on December 8 in Nigeria, emphasizes the critical need for safe blood and blood products. This year’s theme, “Blood Donation, the Real Act of Humanity,” celebrates the invaluable contributions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors towards saving lives. The Executive Secretary added that LSBTS administers 28 public blood banks, supervises 136 private blood banks, and oversees four blood apheresis centers under its regulatory purview.

“Additionally, the agency collaborates with three third-party blood logistics services to ensure the seamless transportation of blood and its products adhering to controlled cold chain standards,” she stated. Osikomaiya disclosed that her agency’s commitment to international service delivery standards has gained global recognition. “Utilising World Health Organisation-approved screening technology, LSBTS ensures thorough screening for Transfusion Transmissible Infections in every collected unit of blood.