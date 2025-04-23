LSAC Creates Immersive Sonic Experience With Echoes And Balance

Share

It was a deeply moving, stimulating, and immersive theatrical performance as the Lagos Sound Artists Collectives (LSAC) presented Communal Sonic Journey, “Echoes and Balance”.

Held at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, the noncommercial event brought together live theatre and culture enthusiasts, artists, culture advocate, among others.

The over two-hour performance featured a seamless flow of layered, soulful sounds, infused with live instruments and vocals that oscillated in harmony—creating a tranquil yet powerful ambiance.

From the opening note to the final tone, the experience was carefully curated to allow both performers and audience members to connect with the sound not just as music, but as a medium of healing and reflection.

The Director of the J.Randle Centre, Qudus Onikeku, a multimodal artist of international repute, explained the Centre’s vision of moving beyond static displays to living, breathing cultural experiences.

“This space is not just for viewing artefacts. We want to host exchanges and non-mainstream cultural conversations. “This isn’t sound as information.

It is sound as a material—sound that transforms, provokes, and heals. In this moment, we abandon our troubles and embrace self-discovery,” he said.

Co-creator of LSAC, Tosin Oyebisi, said the performance was the product of a growing artistic movement. “We came together as individual artists, but we realised the need to form a collective—not a band, not a group, but a cultural movement,” he said.

He added, “We go from space to space, creating these unique moments. This is not about celebrity culture. It’s about giving the audience space to feel, reflect, and find balance.”

Instruments such as the guitar, bata drums, conga, cymbals, agogo, and shakers were used to produce sound textures that communicated without words.

Performers used movement, sound, and presence to evoke emotions and personal connections. A movement and sound artist, Esther Essien, described her performance as a release, adding that “the space is where I let go, where I try to forget everything.

When you hear me scream, play or mask myself with the ropes I am trying to mask what I am going through. It’s more of real life expressions.” Audience members were equally impacted.

One described the sounds as meditative, allowing for deep personal reflection. “This is not music you dance to, but music that moves your spirit. It’s about tone and undertone—just like life.”

Obajeun Olatunde, another member of the collective, emphasised that the performance was toll-free to create awareness. “In Nigeria, people pay for what they know.

Elsewhere, they pay for new experiences. We’re building a community. Future editions might require tickets, but for now, it’s about creating access.” The collective aims to elevate Nigeria’s sound art scene to global relevance.

For artist Goodluck Babatunde, Echoes and Balance is a call to self-awareness. “It’s a journey. You ask yourself, ‘How am I?’ and you answer honestly. That’s the message.”

Also speaking with New Telegraph, Azümi, a vocalist in the collective, explained that: “We just want you to feel something. Whatever it is—joy, sadness, anger—that feeling becomes your personal experience.”

