LSAA Rewards Winners Of Deji Tinubu Athletics Classics

The Lagos State Athletic Association (LSAA) has honoured outstanding athletes from the recent Deji Tinubu Athletics Classics, celebrating their exceptional performances at the bi-annual tournament.

Deji Tinubu Lagos Athletics Club Series was held last year at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex with clubs across the country participating in the highly successful championships.

The bi-annual event was dominated by clubs from Lagos and Ogun States Agroterra Athletics Academy finished top to claim the sum of N1,000,000 while Udo-Obong Athletics Club Academy came second and third placed Eagle Sight Academy got N600,000 and N400,000 respectively.

Chairman of the association, Solomon Alao stated that DT Lagos Athletics Classics Instituted by the Association to celebrate the legacy of the Late Deji Tinubu, will be held next year and the premier event will be held in phases, with senior athletes and top performing talents from clubs in the state competing.

While looking forward to an exciting and well-packaged second edition of the Deji Tinubu Athletics Classics, Vice Chairman, Mrs Yemisi Tinubu stated that the Association is delighted to finally reward the clubs and their athletes, following the fiercely contested debut championship.

Tinubu applauded the LSAA Chairman, Dr Alao for his efforts and immense support towards the DT Athletics Classics and other programs of the Association.

The Association also unveiled programmes and activities for next year, including grassroots competitions for schools and elite championships to promote and elevate the standard of the sport.

Speaking at the media parley held Chairman of the association expressed commitment of the LSAA board to ensure the growth of athletics in with the developmental agenda of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The LSAA also confirmed the new technical department with the substantive appointment of personalities into substantive positions.

“The revamped and highly fortified technical department is headed by Otegbeye Adefunlola Olufunke while Abiodun Ibrahim is the Performance Director and Billy Disu is the Program Director.

