LRMT Boost: Sanwo-Olu Hails Tinubu For Blue Line Support

A better train experience is on the way for Lagosians, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiling three new sets of coaches for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line.

The governor inaugurated the brand new coaches, yesterday, at the National Arts Theatre Station where he put on record President Bola Tinubu’s support for the landmark project.

The coaches were imported from China by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Each set has four cars – in line with the operational standards of the Blue Line.

The coaches will expand the capacity of the Blue. Once the new coaches are put on the tracks, passengers will see reduction in journey time and turnaround. Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had benefited immensely from the President’s support to sub nationals, following the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to him, President Tinubu’s intervention has encouraged sub nationals to pursue initiatives that would help bring about an alternative mode of transportation in addressing cost of living.

He said: “The whole funding and the expansion of Blue Line capacity have been backed by an audacious transaction that has been made possible by President Bola Tinubu, who, about a year and half ago, in his usual understanding, appreciated what the sub nationals are doing under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“While we have seen the positive effects of subsidy removal and the impact of embracing the CNG alternative and electricity-powered vehicles, Mr. President also deemed it fit to extensively support us financially in the procurement of these additional rolling stocks. “We are extremely grateful. This is a testament that Renewed Hope Agenda is working well, especially for us in Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu said the additional coaches would bring about more predictable and reliable operations as well as improved turnaround time. He said: “This afternoon, we have just commissioned and formally handed over to LAMATA and CCECC three sets of train cars.”

