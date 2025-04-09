LP’ll No Longer Be Transit Vehicle – Obi

Share

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has declared that the party will no longer serve as a transit vehicle for opportunistic politicians who use it to win elections and then defect to other political parties.

Speaking on Wednesday at the party’s expanded National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Obi described Labour Party as a party for the future.

This marked the first NEC meeting since the April 4 Supreme Court judgment that sacked Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman and affirmed Esther Nanadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic leadership of the party.

Obi, the party’s national leader, assured that Labour Party would uphold fairness and justice.

“We want to go into the next election fully prepared. What we will be offering Nigeria are the best and most competent candidates for House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and every level of election,” he said.

“We want to correct mistakes made in the past, because there were mistakes. We will ensure that whoever wants to contest for House of Assembly now must be a true Labour Party member, not someone on a transit ticket,” he added.

Obi further said that any discussions on political coalition or merger will be initiated by the Labour Party and held from its platform.

“We are Labour Party. If we are going to discuss with any party for a coalition, it will be from our house, Labour Party. It does not exclude anybody,” he said.

He expressed disappointment at the conduct of the sacked National Chairman, Julius Abure, and emphasized that internal party elections should start from the ward level.

“I believe in the court process, and in this case, the court has taken the right position. Labour Party won. Labour Party will be the party of tomorrow.

“Let’s do the right thing by starting with ward congresses,” he advised. “It is better to fail doing the right thing than to succeed through wrongdoing.

“Nigeria is collapsing. People are becoming poorer. Things are difficult. Let’s work together to ensure the right thing is done,” he said.

Also speaking, former vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a “detachment” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as an “unconstitutional government.”

He urged Nigerians to trust the Labour Party to rescue the Country from the moral and political decay caused by the APC.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, called on the National Caretaker Committee to initiate processes that will entrench internal democracy, beginning with ward congresses and culminating in a national convention.

“I’m sure our experienced caretaker committee members will do the right thing at the appropriate time. They are not interested in leading the party permanently, only in midwifing a credible leadership,” the governor said.

Senator Usman, Chairperson of the National Caretaker Committee, reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to democratic ideals.

“The apex court has rightly delivered its judgment, and it is time for all to sheath their swords. I call on all party members, aggrieved or not, to set aside their grievances and ambitions and come together to build a party that will stand for the ordinary Nigerian.

“The time to build a vibrant opposition is now. Nigeria belongs to all of us. It is my hope that this victory will mark the beginning of a new, resilient, and people-centric Labour Party,” she said.

She added that the Supreme Court judgment provides the Labour Party with the opportunity to embark on a journey of rebirth.

Following the meeting, party leaders proceeded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to submit a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment, which recognizes Senator Usman-led National Caretaker Committee as the party’s legitimate leadership.

The meeting was attended by Labour Party leaders in the National Assembly, including Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), Senator Okey Ezea (Enugu North), Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT), Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, members of the House of Representatives, former Edo State governorship candidate Olumide Akpata, Imo State’s Senator Athan Achonu, Sam Amadi, Kenneth Okonkwo, and members of the Obidient Family.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

