LP’ll Destroy APGA In S’East If Nat’l Chairmanship Position Remains In Anambra

Top leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State have called on the leadership of the party to move the National Chairmanship position of the party outside Anambra State if the party wants to survive the next National election.

New Telegraph reports that as the National Convention of APGA is set to hold on the 31st of May 2023, top members of the party including Board of Trustees (BoT) members in Abia have insisted that the National Chairman position of the party be zoned to the State.

The convention will be the first after several years of turbulence, infighting and backstabbing by members against the party as many believe it will provide an opportunity once again, for repositioning and, in fact moving APGA forward.

The Abia APGA leaders said that since the era of Mr Peter Obi as Anambra State Governor, the party had been having problems with its leadership, as Anambra leaders in APGA have insisted that every National Chairman of the party must come from their state.

Founded on 22nd June 2002 by Chief Chekwas Okorie, three years after the return to civil rule, APGA was seen as a uniting forum for Nigerians of progressive-like minds and was thought to provide the needed home base for politicians of the South-East, from where they would move to partner with colleagues and friends across the country for national activities.

They said that despite the obvious threat from LP, the leadership of APGA in Anambra with the support of Governor Charles Soludo is preparing another Anambra man to take over the party’s National Chairmanship position despite holding other juicy positions in the party.

According to them, “Current Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Soludo, is National Leader of the party while former Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano, is still BOT Chairman. The following National Working Committee positions are occupied by Anambra State; National Chairman, National Legal Adviser and National Publicity Secretary.

“Recall that before Before the current National Chairman, Victor Oye who is from Anambra, his predecessor Senator Victor Umeh is also from Anambra State was the Chairman. How can you build a regional party with such a mentality not to talk of a party dreaming to be National?

“If we’re smart, we should have seen that the Labour Party is now becoming a huge threat to us because the PDP is crumbling, APC is yet to find their feet here, while APGA has been reduced to a one state party.”

New Telegraph reports that Mr Peter Obi became APGA’s first duly elected governorship candidate in 2003 after surviving a civilian coup d’etat for three years, through a tribunal verdict after his opponent, Dr Chris Ngige of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner.

APGA made en route into Imo State in 2011 when Owelle Rochas Okorocha defeated Chief Ikedi Ohakim of the PDP to become APGA’s second elected governor which gave Anambra and Imo State to APGA.

A BoT member from Abia who preferred anonymity told New Telegraph that the unresolved leadership crisis began when the founder, Chief Chekwas Okorie, from Abia State, got pushed aside by some powerful clique, to “elect” a new Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh, a situation that threatened the existence and spread of APGA, leading to its failure to assume a national spread.

“The quarrels spread to the state chapters and became a problem for even the electorates’ that saw us as desired alternative platforms for better governance.

”If one could count the number of cases taken to court by APGA members against one another, as well as against the leadership structures within the South-East, they will number in their hundreds, if not thousands, over who is the a…