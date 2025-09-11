LPG: US, Africa To Scale Up Clean Cooking Fuels

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is taking a leadership role at the upcoming Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM16) in Busan, South Korea, bringing governments, international organizations and industry together to accelerate global access to clean cooking.

The initiative underscores Washington’s commitment to advancing reliable, affordable, and healthy energy solutions worldwide, with US-Africa cooperation being particularly critical to expanding clean cooking access and infrastructure across the continent.

While more than one billion people have gained access to clean cooking in recent years – largely through adoption of LPG – nearly two billion people still rely on polluting fuels, with Africa representing a significant share of those affected.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has emphasized that access to clean cooking in Africa is not just an energy challenge, but a critical development issue affecting health, economic opportunity and dignity, particularly for women and children.

Expanding reliable, affordable LPG solutions across the continent requires robust infrastructure and strong collaboration with international partners, including the US. At CEM16, the US DOE will spotlight the urgency of closing this gap, calling for strategies and investment to scale up clean cooking fuels and infrastructure and seeking to work with new partners and stakeholders to mobilize financing, deploy proven technologies and accelerate progress toward universal clean cooking access.

The US and African nations are working together to scale up clean cooking fuels and deploy the infrastructure necessary to reach every household, with LPG recognized as a practical, reliable and scalable solution. A Minister-CEO roundtable – Fueling Life: Reliable Energy Access for All – will spotlight approaches to financing, deploying infrastructure and scaling technologies that expand access to clean cooking fuels.

The session will feature opening remarks from Michael Kelly, Deputy Managing Director of the World Liquid Gas Association, and James P. Danly, US, Deputy Secretary of Energy, followed by interventions from senior policymakers including Khalid Almehaid, Deputy Minister for Sustainability and Climate Change, Ministry of Energy, Saudi Arabia; Hohyeon Lee, Second Vice Minister, Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, South Korea; Samantha Graham-Maré, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Electricity and Energy, South Africa; and Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General for Energy, European Commission.

Private sector leaders will also take the stage to discuss solutions for accelerating clean cooking access and the role of industry in mobilizing investment. NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, and Jonathan Fancher, CEO of Petredec Global, will join the discussion to share perspectives from the global gas and African energy sectors.

“Expanding access to reliable, affordable clean cooking in Africa goes beyond energy and requires strong partnerships and infrastructure investment. The African Energy Chamber is committed to working with governments, the private sector and partners like the US DOE to drive investment, scale LPG deployment and deliver the infrastructure needed to make clean cooking a reality for every household,” states Ayuk.

The event will mark an important milestone in the lead-up to the launch of the new CEM Clean Cooking Initiative, Fueling Lives: Affordable, Reliable, Healthy Cooking for All, designed to catalyze global investment and partnerships.